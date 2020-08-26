 WNBA Cancels Games to Protest Police Shooting of Jacob Blake - Rolling Stone
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next 17-Year-Old Charged With First Degree Homicide After Fatal Protest Shooting in Wisconsin
Home Culture Culture News

WNBA Cancels Games to Protest Police Shooting of Jacob Blake

“We will continue to use our platform to speak of these injustices that are still happening and demand action for change,” Atlanta Dream’s Elizabeth Williams says

By

Reporter

Althea Legaspi's Most Recent Stories

View All
August 26, 2020, Bradenton, Florida, USA - A screen grab from the ESPN2 coverage of the decision made by the six WNBA teams not to play tonight in the wake of the shooting of yet another Black man in America. The Washington Mystics donned t shirts spelling out the name of Jacob Blake, who was shot seven times in the back by a white Kenosha, Wisconsin policeman. Seven holes were cut out of the backs of their shirts, depictions of the seven bullet holes in Mr. Blake's back. All of tonight's NBA playoff games were also postponed.(Credit Image: © Courtesy Espn2/ZUMA Wire) (Cal Sport Media via AP Images)

The WNBA sat out games scheduled for Wednesday to protest the shooting of Jacob Blake.

Espn2/ZUMA Wire/Cal Sport Media/AP

The WNBA joined the NBA in sitting out Wednesday’s games to protest the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

“After speaking with representatives from teams playing tonight, as well as our WNBPA leadership, the consensus is to not play in tonight’s slate of games, and to kneel, lock arms, and raise fists during the National Anthem,” Atlanta Dream’s Elizabeth Williams said, adding that they stand in solidarity with the NBA and will further the conversation across leagues “to take collective action.”

The WNBA, whose members have historically advocated for a number of socially progressive causes, dedicated its 2020 season to social justice to address inequality and systemic racism, among other societal issues. The organization formed a new platform, The Justice Movement, and created the WNBA/WNBPA Social Justice Council.

This year, the WNBA partnered with the #SayHerName campaign and players have worn uniforms displaying Breonna Taylor’s name and the names of other Black women who have been victims of police violence. The league has also supported the Black Lives Matter movement with the words emblazoned on the court and on uniforms.

Related

The Milwaukee Bucks bench remains empty at the scheduled start of an NBA basketball first round playoff game against the Orlando Magic, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, Pool)
NBA Players Sit Out Playoff Games to Protest Police Shooting of Jacob Blake
17-Year-Old Charged With First Degree Homicide After Fatal Protest Shooting in Wisconsin

Related

rs best albums of 2020
The 50 Best Albums of 2020 So Far
10 Folk Albums Rolling Stone Loved in the 1970s You Never Heard

“What we have seen over the last few months, and most recently with the brutal police shooting of Jacob Blake, is overwhelming. And while we hurt for Jacob and his community, we also have an opportunity to keep the focus on the issues and demand change. These moments are why it’s important for our fans to stay focused, hear our voices, know our hearts and connect the dots from what we say to what we do,” Williams continued. “We encourage everyone to go and register to vote. Now. Today. If you truly believe that Black Lives Matter, then vote. Go and complete the 2020 Census now. Don’t wait. If we wait, we don’t make change. It matters. Your voice matters. Your vote matters. Do all you can to demand that your leaders stop with the empty words and do something.

“This is the reason for the 2020 season. It is in our DNA. We have been saying her name. We are lifting the names of black and brown women whose murders have been forgotten. We will continue to use our platform to speak of these injustices that are still happening and demand action for change. Black Lives Matter. Say her name, say his name. Tonight, we stand and while we have heavy hearts, we stand with strong and determined voices and ask all our fans to vote, to engage and to make that difference.”

In addition to the WNBA and NBA canceling Wednesday’s games, several Major League Baseball games were also postponed in solidarity, including the Milwaukee Brewers-Cincinnati Reds, Seattle Mariners-San Diego Padres, and Los Angeles Dodgers-San Francisco Giants games.

In This Article: Black Lives Matter, NBA, WNBA

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1343: Beatles Breakup 50th Anniversary
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.