 New Podcast Explores Possible CIA Ties to Scorpions 'Wind of chnage' - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1338: Greta’s World | Special Climate Crisis Issue
Read Next 'Love, Victor' Sets New Coming Out Story in the 'Love, Simon' Universe: Watch the Trailer Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Culture Culture News

New Podcast Explores Whether the Scorpions Hit ‘Wind of Change’ Was Written by the CIA

Eight-episode documentary series from journalist Patrick Radden Keefe to premiere on Spotify

By
Jon Blistein

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All
UNITED STATES - JUNE 01: The Scorpions at the International Rock Awards (Photo by The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty Images)

A new Spotify podcast will explore whether the CIA helped write Scorpions' "Wind of Change" as a piece of Cold War propaganda.

The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images

A new podcast, Wind of Change, will explore the tantalizing possibility that Scorpions’ 1990 power ballad of the same name was actually written by the CIA as a piece of late Cold War propaganda.

The show is hosted by New Yorker journalist Patrick Radden Keefe and all eight episodes premiere May 11th on Spotify.

As Keefe recounts in a new trailer for the podcast, the story goes that Scorpions wrote “Wind of Change” after participating in a landmark concert in Moscow in 1989 with other hair metal heavyweights like Bon Jovi and Mötley Crüe.

“Wind of Change” was a huge hit in the United States and across Europe, and its arrival lined up perfectly with the fall of the Berlin Wall and the eventual collapse of the Soviet Union. But, Keefe says, for the past 10 years he’s been dogged by a rumor a friend shared with him: That “Wind of Change” was actually written by the CIA to encourage change throughout the Soviet Union.

In a statement via Deadline, Keefe said of the podcast: “It’s a story that stretches across musical genres, and across borders and periods of history, so it was important to me that you hear the music, and the accents and the voices, and judge for yourself who might be lying and who is telling the truth. I’ve had so much fun pursuing this crazy story over the course of a year, exploring the dark byways of Cold War history and doing nearly a hundred interviews in four countries with rockers and spies. I can’t wait to share it with the world.”

wind of change podcast

Popular on Rolling Stone

In This Article: Podcasts, Scorpions

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1338: Greta’s World | Special Climate Crisis Issue
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.