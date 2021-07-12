Will Arnett, Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes Plot ‘SmartLess’ Podcast Tour

Will Arnett, Jason Bateman, and Sean Hayes will take their podcast, SmartLess, on tour next year.

The run of shows is set to kick off February 2nd, 2022 at Massey Hall in Toronto, followed by stops in Boston, Brooklyn, Chicago, and Madison, Wisconsin. The tour will wrap on February 12th at the Orpheum Theatre in Los Angeles.

Tickets for the SmartLess tour will go on sale July 16th at 10 a.m. local time via the SmartLess website. A presale will run from July 12th at 9 a.m. ET through July 15th at 10 p.m. local time; information on how to gain access to the presale tickets will be revealed on the show’s new episode, out today, July 12th.

Arnett, Bateman, and Hayes launched SmartLess last July. Each episode features an interview with a different guest, although going into the show, only one of the hosts knows who the “mystery guest” will be, and reveals them to the other two right before the chat begins. Over the past year, the podcast has featured guests like Paul McCartney, George Clooney, Jennifer Aniston, Kamala Harris, Adam Sandler, Billie Eilish, Stacey Abrams, Tina Fey, and Bryan Cranston. There will, of course, be mystery guests at every stop on next year’s tour as well.

SmartLess 2022 Tour Dates

February 2 – Toronto @ Massey Hall

February 4 – Boston, MA @ Boch Center Wang Theatre

February 5 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

February 8 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

February 9 – Madison, WI @ Orpheum Theatre

February 12 – Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre