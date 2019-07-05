×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1329: Halsey
Read Next Trump Says Troops 'Took Over Airports' During Revolutionary War, in Rainy Fourth of July Speech Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Culture Culture News

Most People Smoke Weed to Relieve Pain or Go to Sleep

In Colorado, where recreational marijuana is legal, most people are buying for pretty boring reasons

By

EJ Dickson's Most Recent Stories

View All
Activists demanding the legalization of marijuana march past the Reichstag during the annual Hemp Parade (Hanfparade) on May 26, 2018 in São Paulo, Brazil. Proponents of cannabis legalization are hoping that the legalization in several states in the USA in recent years will increase the likelihood of legalization in Brazil.Hemp Parade, Sao Paulo, Brazil - 26 May 2018

In Colorado, most people are buying pot for a very everyday reason.

Cris Faga/Shutterstock

Marijuana used to have a subversive reputation. But a new study from the Albert Einstein College of Medicine and the University of Miami found that the majority of people smoke weed for a very boring reason: they just want to get some sleep.

Published in the Journal of Psychoactive Drugs, the study surveyed customers at two retail stores in Colorado, where recreational cannabis is legal if you are 21 or older. Of the 1,000 customers surveyed, 65% reported buying cannabis as a method of pain relief, while 74% said they bought it as a sleep aid. Nearly 80% of the respondents taking it for pain relief said they found cannabis “very helpful,” with 88% of those who had previously taken opioids reporting that they had reduced or stopped taking those medications as a result of using cannabis; while 84% said they found it helpful for getting some sleep.

Related

Inside Illinois' New Marijuana Legalization Bill
New York's Last-Ditch Effort to Legalize Marijuana Fails

In itself, it’s not super surprising that cannabis would be used in such a fashion. Weed has long been known for its soporific effect (the fancy term for a substance that is known to induce sleep), with some studies suggesting that the cannabidiol (CBD) in cannabis can expedite sleep onset and enhance overall sleep quality. Additionally, while the legal status of cannabis has prevented thorough and comprehensive research on the subject, there is some evidence to suggest that cannabis could serve as an alternative to traditional pain-relieving medications, in part because the peripheral nerves that register pain on our bodies contain many cannabinoid receptors. (Further research, however, is needed on the topic.)

The study also suggests that legalization could potentially pave the way for decreased dependency on other, more dangerous pain relief methods, such as opioid use. “These findings speak not only to the therapeutic efficacy of cannabis as an alternative analgesic option, but also to its potential role as a harm reduction agent,” NORML Deputy Director Paul Armentano said in a statement.

Other studies, including a 2014 JAMA paper linking cannabis legalization to a decrease in opioid overdose deaths, have made similar claims (though it’s worth noting that a 2019 study has since called the findings of the JAMA study into question.) 

Overall, while more research is needed, the study basically confirms what we already know: that cannabis has a wide range of uses, and that legalization would benefit more people than those who fall into the stereotypical stoner category.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1329: Halsey
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad