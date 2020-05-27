 Walt Disney World Preps July Reopening - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1339: Andrew Cuomo Takes Charge
Read Next Walt Disney World Preps July Reopening Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Culture Culture News

Walt Disney World Preps July Reopening

Orlando theme parks will require temperature checks and face masks upon entering

By
Angie Martoccio

Staff Writer

Angie Martoccio's Most Recent Stories

View All
Walt Disney World

Despite Florida having 52,255 coronavirus cases, Walt Disney World plans to reopen in July.

John Raoux/AP/Shutterstock

Despite Florida having more than 52,255 coronavirus cases, Walt Disney World plans to reopen in July.

Florida’s Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom will reopen to limited capacity on July 11th, while Epcot and Hollywood Studios (previously known as MGM Studios) will reopen on July 15th. Walt Disney World presented a proposal to the Orange County Economic Recovery Task Force on Tuesday. SeaWorld also plans to reopen to the public on June 11th.

According to Jim McPhee, Disney World senior vice president of operations, reopening to the public means taking necessary precautions. All visitors will be given temperature checks and face coverings upon arrival, while hand-washing at sanitizing stations and social distancing will be practiced throughout the parks.

Contactless payments and mobile orders also will be made at the parks’ restaurants and stores. Sadly, meet-and-greets with Disney characters will be suspended until further notice, as well as parades and other events.

Walt Disney World closed in early March amid the pandemic, its first time shutting down since the September 11th attacks in 2001.

The Florida Department of Health releases daily reports on COVID-19 cases. According to Tuesday’s report, there have been a total of 2,259 deaths related to the coronavirus in the state. Florida recently partnered with private laboratories to ensure more testing around the panhandle.

Popular on Rolling Stone

In This Article: coronavirus, covid-19, Disney, Florida

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1339: Andrew Cuomo Takes Charge
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.