 Virgin Galactic, Branson Space Flight, Khalid 'New Normal' Song - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Biden Warns Putin: Take Action to Disrupt Ransomware Attacks or U.S. Will Act
Home Culture Culture News

Richard Branson After Virgin Galactic Flight: ‘Welcome to the Dawn of a New Space Age’

Stephen Colbert hosting and Khalid set to perform new song during pioneering day for commercial spaceflight

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All

UPDATE: Sir Richard Branson and his team of astronauts successfully ventured into space Sunday before returning to Earth – or Truth or Consequences, New Mexico, home of his Spaceport America — in their Unity 22 space plane, a flight that both won the billionaire space race and marked the first commercial spaceflight.

“We’re here to make space more accessible to all,” Branson said following the flight. “We want to turn the next generation of dreamers into the astronauts of today and tomorrow. We’ve all us on this stage have had the most extraordinary experience, and we’d love it if a number of you can have it, too. If you ever had a dream, now is the time to make it come true. I’d like to end by saying welcome to the dawn of a new space age.”

Related Stories

Jon Stewart Floats the Covid-19 Wuhan Lab Theory With Stephen Colbert
Khalid to Premiere New Song for Virgin Galactic Spaceflight Launch

Related Stories

bob dylan songs classics, overlooked
20 Overlooked Bob Dylan Classics
The Best Audiophile Turntables for Your Home Audio System

***

Sir Richard Branson and his team of Virgin Galactic astronauts will make their voyage into space during a livestream Sunday.

Stephen Colbert will serve as host of the livestream as the Unity 22 plane introduces the world to commercial spaceflight, the first vessel in a space race that also includes Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin and Elon Musk’s SpaceX; Musk was on hand in New Mexico to witness Branson (“Astronaut 001”) take flight.

Additionally, Khalid will debut his new song “New Normal” on stage following the Unity 22 crew’s landing of the VSS Unity.

Khalid told Rolling Stone of the track, “Around this time last year, I was super fascinated and gravitated toward space. I was watching this comet by the name of Neowise last year, and space travel is something that I’ve always been interested in as well. And I’ve been going through the motions of understanding this new, postmodern future that’s coming together, especially when it comes down to technology — it’s something that really excites me.”

In This Article: Khalid, outer space, Richard Branson, Stephen Colbert

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1353: Billie Eilish and the Pursuit of Happiness
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.