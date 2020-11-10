Rolling Stone Announces First Salute to Service Series

This November, Rolling Stone is paying tribute to our veterans and troops with “Rolling Stone’s Salute To Service,” presented by Philip Morris International. Kicking off on Veteran’s Day, November 11th, the three-part panel series will center around celebrating United States military veterans as well as deep discussions on the progress that has been made across different sectors to more inclusively support them.

Each of the three conversations, brought to viewers through a virtual screening experience, will be moderated by Rolling Stone’s Jamil Smith, Jerry Portwood, and Joseph Hudak and include exclusive appearances from today’s top talent and representatives from top veterans associations.

Participating talent includes Trace Adkins, Lea DeLaria, Justine Moore speaking with participating veterans organization — including Julz Carey (AVER) Joe Chenelly (AMVETS), Donna Brock (American Women’s Foundation), Ken Falke (Boulder Crest), Justin Browne (HillVets). S.G. Goodman and Michael Ray are also performing their work as part of the presentation.

The Conversations Include:

Salute to Minority Veterans (Nov. 11th, 12 p.m. PT/3 p.m. ET): Moderated by Rolling Stone Senior Writer Jamil Smith, this conversation will focus on the increasing number of women, minorities and LGBTQ Veterans and their experience and the mirrored experiences of minority talent and their personal journeys.

(Nov. 11th, 12 p.m. PT/3 p.m. ET): Moderated by Rolling Stone Senior Writer Jamil Smith, this conversation will focus on the increasing number of women, minorities and LGBTQ Veterans and their experience and the mirrored experiences of minority talent and their personal journeys. Veteran Mental Health Awareness (Nov. 19th, 12 p.m. PT/3 p.m. ET): Led by Rolling Stone Digital Director Jerry Portwood, this roundtable will discuss the need for increased awareness and response to veteran mental health as well as the role this conversation takes in the national dialogue on mental health as a whole.

(Nov. 19th, 12 p.m. PT/3 p.m. ET): Led by Rolling Stone Digital Director Jerry Portwood, this roundtable will discuss the need for increased awareness and response to veteran mental health as well as the role this conversation takes in the national dialogue on mental health as a whole. Veteran Advocacy and Support (12/1, 12 p.m. PT/3 p.m. ET): Facilitated by Rolling Stone Senior editor Joseph Hudak, tune in to hear a lively discussion regarding modern day veteran support, the current veteran experience in America as well as personal stories from guests on their involvement in the cause.

To register for the series sign up at https://rollingstonesalutetoservice.com/

Must be at least 21 years of age to attend