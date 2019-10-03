 Survivors of Vegas Mass Shooting to Be Awarded up to $800 Million – Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe 1332: Taylor Swift
Read Next Trump Goes on Live Television to Do Exact Thing Whistleblower Said He Did Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Culture Culture News

Survivors of Vegas Mass Shooting to Be Awarded up to $800 Million

MGM Grand International settles with victims of deadly festival shooting

By

News Editor

Brenna Ehrlich's Most Recent Stories

View All
People pray at a makeshift memorial for shooting victims, in Las Vegas, on the anniversary of the mass shooting two years earlierShooting Anniversary, Las Vegas, USA - 01 Oct 2019

People pray at a makeshift memorial for shooting victims, in Las Vegas, on the anniversary of the mass shooting two years earlier.

John Locher/AP/Shutterstock

Survivors of the deadliest mass shooting in American history will be getting a hefty payout from MGM Resorts International: up to $800 million, according to a release.

The settlement comes in response to lawsuits leveled at MGM for what survivors claim to be negligence; in October 2017, Stephen Paddock hid in his room at MGM’s Mandalay Bay hotel and fired into the crowd of a country music festival below. Fifty-eight people died; hundreds of others were injured.

“While nothing will be able to bring back the lives lost or undo the horrors so many suffered on that day, this settlement will provide fair compensation for thousands of victims and their families,” said Robert Eglet, whose law firm represents thousands of people affected by the shooting. “We believe that the terms of this settlement represent the best outcome for our clients and will provide the greatest good for those impacted by these events.”

One month after the shooting occurred, survivors signed on to several lawsuits leveled at MGM and Route 91 Harvest Festival, the festival where the shooting went down, according to Los Angeles Times. The suits accused Mandalay Bay of breaching “their duty of reasonable care” by failing to notice Paddock was stockpiling guns in his hotel room. They also pointed the finger at the hotel for not calling the police after Paddock shot security guard Jesus Campo before opening fire on concertgoers across the street.

In a statement, MGM Resorts International said, “The incident that took place on October 1st was a terrible tragedy perpetrated by an evil man. These kinds of lawsuits are not unexpected and we intend to defend ourselves against them. That said, out of respect for the victims, we will give our response through the appropriate legal channels.”

According to the New York Times, MGM tried to stop survivors from collecting payments by evoking the Support Antiterrorism by Fostering Effective Technologies Act, or Safety Act. The federal law was enacted in the wake of the September 11th attacks that, MGM claimed, classified the shooting as an act of terrorism — in which case, the resort would not be held responsible. Moreover, MGM started leveling suits of their own against survivors who had already sought legal action.

Matters have come to a head, however, and an Independent Claims Administrator has been tapped to sort through each survivor’s claim individually; all parties will be asked to dismiss any litigation. The process is expected to be completed by late 2020.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1332: Taylor Swift
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.