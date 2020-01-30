Vanessa Bryant on Kobe and Gianna: ‘It’s Impossible to Imagine Life Without Them’

Vanessa Bryant took to Instagram on Wednesday to express gratitude for the outpouring of support her family has received in the wake of her husband Kobe Bryant and 13-year-old daughter Gianna’s untimely deaths in a helicopter crash on Sunday.

Sharing a photo of their family, Bryant addressed the devastation she and her surviving daughters — Natalia, Bianka and Capri — and the families who also lost loved ones to the crash are experiencing. “There aren’t enough words to describe our pain right now,” she wrote. “I take comfort in knowing that Kobe and Gigi both knew they were so deeply loved. We were so incredibly blessed to have them in our lives. I wish they were here with us forever.

“They were our beautiful blessings taken from us to soon,” she continued. “I’m not sure what our lives hold beyond today, and it’s impossible to imagine life without them. But we wake up each day, trying to keep pushing because Kobe, and our baby girl, Gigi, are shining on us to light the way.”

Bryant also pointed to ways to honor the lives that were lost. To help support the other families who lost love ones in the tragedy, the Mamba Sports Foundation has set up the MambaOnThree Fund. “To further Kobe and Gianna’s legacy in youth sports, please visit MambaSportsFoundation.org,” she wrote.

Kobe Bryant’s tragic death at the age of 41 has spurred several tributes, from Bad Bunny’s “6 Rings” to dedications at the Grammys hours after the news broke and from fellow Lakers teammate Shaquille O’Neal.