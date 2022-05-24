14 Students, One Teacher Dead After Mass Shooting at Texas Elementary School

Fourteen students and one teacher were killed in a mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas Tuesday, May 24, KENS 5 in San Antonio reports.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott confirmed the toll, adding that the shooter had also died and that it is believed that responding officers killed him. Abbott identified the shooter as Salvador Ramos, an 18-year-old male who lived in Uvalde. According to Abbott, Ramos entered the school with a handgun and possibly a rifle.

JUST IN: Gov. Greg Abbott gives an update on the school shooting in Uvalde. INFO: https://t.co/rhVwftZh2Y pic.twitter.com/4JSRU5FQlR — CBS Austin (@cbsaustin) May 24, 2022

At a press conference, Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District Chief of Police Pete Arredondo said the incident took place at approximately 11:30 a.m. local time, noting that Robb Elementary has students that are in second, third, and fourth grade. “I can confirm right now that we have several injuries,” Arredondo said, “adults and students. And we do have some deaths.” Arredondo added that the suspect is dead, and that “the investigation is leading to tell us that the suspect did act alone during this heinous crime.”

President Joe Biden was briefed on the shooting as well, according to White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre. “His prayers are with the families impacted by this awful event, and he will speak this evening when he arrives back at the White House,” Jean-Pierre said.

Over a dozen others were taken to the hospital with injuries. Uvalde Memorial Hospital issued a statement on social media saying it received 13 children for treatment, while two victims — a 66-year-old woman and a 10-year-old girl — were transferred to a hospital in San Antonio, which is about 80 miles away. Both were reportedly in critical condition.

A representative for the Uvalde Police Department did not immediately return a request for comment.

Uvalde CISD issued an alert on Twitter of “an active shooter” at Robb Elementary at around 12:15 p.m. local time. “Law enforcement is on site,” the district said, adding a couple hours later that students were being taken to a nearby civic center to be reunited with their parents.

This story is developing…