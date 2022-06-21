 Cop Response to Uvalde an 'Abject Failure,' Says Public Safety Head - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Rolling Stones to Celebrate 60th Anniversary With Docuseries 'My Life as a Rolling Stone'
Home Culture Culture News

Uvalde Cops Could’ve Ended Shooting in Three Minutes, Says Texas Head of Public Safety

“There’s compelling evidence that the law enforcement response to the attack at Robb Elementary was an abject failure,” Steve McCraw said during testimony before a Texas Senate committee

By
Jon Blistein

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All
uvalde shooting steve mccraw testimony police responseuvalde shooting steve mccraw testimony police response

FILE - A Texas Department of Public Safety officer keeps watch on June 3, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas, near a memorial outside Robb Elementary School created to honor the victims killed in last a school shooting.

Eric Gay/AP

Steve McCraw, the Director of the Texas Department of Public Safety, decried law enforcement’s response to the mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, saying police could’ve stopped the gunman within three minutes after he entered the building, but didn’t.

“There’s compelling evidence that the law enforcement response to the attack at Robb Elementary was an abject failure and antithetical to everything we’ve learned over the last two decades since the Columbine massacre,” McCraw testified to a Texas Senate committee Tuesday, June 21.

McCraw’s testimony marked his first public statements on the shooting since a late May press conference, where he was also fiercely critical of the law enforcement response led by Pete Arredondo, the police chief for the Uvalde School District. His testimony today was equally scathing as he offered one of the most detailed timelines of the May 24 massacre.

Related Stories

Officers Entered Uvalde School with Rifles, Shield 9 Minutes After Shooter -- But Did Virtually Nothing to Stop Him
Weeks After Uvalde School Massacre, No One Knows What Really Happened

Related Stories

UNITED KINGDOM - JANUARY 01: Photo of Cliff BURTON and METALLICA and Kirk HAMMETT and James HETFIELD and Lars ULRICH; L-R: Kirk Hammett, James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, Cliff Burton - posed, studio, group shot (Photo by Fin Costello/Redferns)
Album Guide: Metallica
Muhammad Ali: 4 Ways He Changed America

“Three minutes after the subject [18-year-old Salvador Ramos] entered the west building, there was a sufficient number of armed officers wearing body armor to isolate, distract and neutralize the subject,” McCraw said. “The only thing stopping a hallway of dedicated officers from entering room 111 and 112 was the on-scene commander, who decided to place the lives of officers before the lives of children. The officers had weapons, the children had none. The officers had body armor, the children had none. The officers had training, the subject had none.”

McCraw explained that the response to the shooting went against pretty much every principle of the post-Columbine protocols for engaging and stopping active shooters. He stressed that in active shooter situations, it’s imperative that law enforcement “isolate, distract, and neutralize” and that officers “run to the sound of gunfire. You don’t stop. When you get there, you run into gunfire and it’s so important to do so.” 

While McCraw noted law enforcement was helpful in some regards — especially evacuating students from the school — he reserved pretty much all of his praise for teachers on the scene. He noted that not only did teachers follow active shooter protocol exactly, but one was even able to call 911 to report a person with a gun after Ramos crashed his car outside Robb Elementary and before he’d even entered the campus. 

This story is developing…

In This Article: Uvalde, Uvalde Shooting

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1364: Megan Thee Stallion Will Not Back Down
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.