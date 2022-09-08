Uvalde Police Search for Two Suspects Following ‘Suspected Gang-Related’ Shooting at Local Park

Just over three months after an elementary school massacre in Uvalde, Texas claimed the lives of 19 children and two teachers, the town’s local police department is investigating another shooting at a local park.

Authorities announced that the “suspected gang-related” shooting at Memorial Park, which reportedly left two people injured, posed no threat to the community. Police are currently searching for two possible suspects.

“We are working with the Uvalde Police Department and Sheriff’s Office following a suspected gang related shooting at Memorial Park,” read a tweet from the Texas Department of Public Safety. “This information is preliminary, as the situation develops we will work with local law enforcement to provide updates.”

The Uvalde Police Department posted on Facebook Thursday evening that they were investigating the shooting after receiving a “shots fired” call at 5:30 p.m local time.

“Please AVOID the area of the Uvalde Memorial Park,” read the post. “The Uvalde Police Department is currently investigating a shooting with injured victims.”

A CBS news reporter present at the scene of the shooting said an eyewitness claimed the incident stemmed from a “personal rivalry situation” and was not a mass shooting.

Witnesses tell me this was not a mass shooting situation, it was more like a “personal rivalry situation.” https://t.co/x9RnUidU4D — Lilia Luciano (@lilialuciano) September 9, 2022

Meanwhile, local outlet KSAT12 said police were assuring the already-shaken community that the incident is “not a dangerous situation for the general public” and that there’s no need to take shelter.

The shooting comes just a few days after the beginning of a new school year in the Texas town still grieving for the lives loss at Robb Elementary School on May 24. The Texas Department of Public Safety said it would suspend two officers with pay during an internal review of their response to the school massacre, per CNN.

A public information officer for UPD and the Texas Department of Public Safety did not immediately respond to Rolling Stone‘s request for comment.