U.S. Soccer Journalist Grant Wahl Dies While Covering World Cup in Qatar

Prominent U.S. soccer journalist Grant Wahl died in Qatar while covering the World Cup, a statement by the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) confirmed on Friday. He was 48.

Wahl was covering Argentina’s quarterfinal win over the Netherlands on Friday and collapsed at Lusail Iconic Stadium, north of Doha, before being sent to a local hospital. Whether he died at the hospital or at the stadium is unclear.

“The entire U.S. soccer family is heartbroken to learn that we have lost Grant Wahl,” the federation said in a statement. “Here in the United States, Grant’s passion for soccer and commitment to elevating its profile across our sporting landscape played a major role in helping to drive interest in and respect for our beautiful game. As important, Grant’s belief in the power of the game to advance human rights was, and will remain, an inspiration to all.”

Two weeks prior, Wahl said he was detained by security staff while wearing a rainbow shirt to USA’s World Cup opener against Wales, The Guardian reported. He was eventually allowed into the stadium and later detailed his experience in his Substack column.

“Then a security commander approached me,” Wahl wrote. “He said they were letting me through and apologized. We shook hands. One of the security guards told me they were just trying to protect me from fans inside who could harm me for wearing the shirt … A Fifa rep later apologized to me as well.

“But the entire episode left me wondering: What’s it like for ordinary Qataris who might wear a rainbow shirt when the world isn’t watching here? What’s that like?”

His brother, Eric, alleges foul play.

“My name is Eric Wahl. I live in Seattle, Washington. I am Grant Wahl’s brother. I’m gay,” he said in a video posted to his Instagram. “I’m the reason he wore the rainbow shirt to the World Cup. My brother was healthy. He told me he received death threats. I do not believe my brother just died. I believe he was killed. And I just beg for any help.”

This story is developing.