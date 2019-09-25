 U.S. Coast Guard Stops ‘Narco Sub’ Filled With Cocaine – Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe 1332: Taylor Swift
Read Next 'Transparent: Musicale Finale': Messy and Emotional, Just Like the Pfeffermans Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Culture Culture News

U.S. Coast Guard Busts ‘Narco Sub’ Carrying 12,000 Pounds of Cocaine

Four alleged smugglers apprehended in Eastern Pacific for carrying load worth over $165 million

By

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All
U.S. Coast Guard boarding team members climb aboard a suspected smuggling vessel in September. Crews intercepted a drug-laden, 40-foot self-propelled semi-submersible (SPSS) in the Eastern Pacific carrying approximately 12,000 pounds of cocaine, worth over $165 million and apprehended four suspected drug smugglers. (U.S. Coast Guard Photo)

The U.S. Coast Guard busted a submarine carrying 12,000 pounds of cocaine, worth approximately $165 million.

U.S. Coast Guard District 7/ Petty Officer 1st Class Luke Clayton

The U.S. Coast Guard stopped a “narco sub” carrying 12,000 pounds of cocaine, worth over $165 million, earlier this month in the Eastern Pacific Ocean.

The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Valiant, working with the Colombian Navy, carried out the stop and seizure, which also led to the apprehension of four suspected drug smugglers on board, according to a USCG press release. Of the 12,000 pounds of cocaine on board, just over 1,100 pounds were recovered and offloaded as the rest “could not be safely extracted due to stability concerns of the vessel.”

The Valiant was alerted to the 40-foot self-propelled semi-submersible by a maritime patrol aircraft. After receiving orders to intercept the sub, the Valiant sent out two teams to board the sub. The mission began a little after sunset and was completed by the following morning.

“There are no words to describe the feeling Valiant crew is experiencing right now,” said the Valiant’s commanding officer, Cmdr. Matthew Waldron. “In a 24-hour period, the crew both crossed the equator and intercepted a drug-laden self-propelled semi-submersible vessel. Each in and of themselves is momentous events in any cutterman’s career.”

Related

Grow room from 2016, featuring Dr. Suman Chandra, a senior research scientist in the National Center for Natural Products Research.
What's the DEA's Announcement Mean for the Future of Cannabis Research?
Comedian Josh Gondelman on Molly, the Roots and Giving It His 'Nice Try'

The Valiant’s “narco sub” bust is just one of many successful drug seizures the Coast Guard has carried out recently. According to a video clip on the Coast Guard’s Twitter, the Coast Guard has removed over 150 metric tons of cocaine worth about $4.4 billion dollars in fiscal year 2019. Submersible boats have become popular among cocaine smugglers, and were favored by former Sinaloa Cartel chief Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, who is currently serving life in prison in the United States.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1332: Taylor Swift
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.