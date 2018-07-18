‘Up and Vanished’ Podcast Releases Chilling New Season Trailer

Get excited, true crime obsessives! The missing persons podcast Up and Vanished is back for a second season, and while you’ll have to wait until August 20th for the first episode, this new trailer ought to give you plenty of goosebumps.

“She’s gonna turn back up,” a voice intones. “She’s gonna come back. She just went on one of these journeys. Maybe she’s in a cult somewhere and she’s just fallen off the face of the earth and doesn’t want anybody to find her. There’s just something really, really strange about this whole ordeal.”

While podcast creator and host Payne Lindsay is staying mum about which cold case he’ll be investigating this time, Entertainment Tonight is reporting that, like Season One, the subject is a missing woman from a small town in Georgia.

The first season’s deep dive into the mysterious murder of Georgia high school teacher Tara Grinstead in 1995 was an unexpected success. Shortly after its 2016 debut, the series shot to the top of the charts, and has since hit over 200 million downloads. As its popularity grew, so did renewed buzz around the 12-year-old cold case. Before the season’s end, investigators had a major break that ultimately brought closure to the Grinstead family, and gave listeners a satisfying but nonetheless tragic conclusion.

With Grinstead’s death confirmed, and her killer – a former student named Ryan Alexander Duke – behind bars, Lindsay turned his attention to launching two other hit podcasts. Atlanta Monster is about the Atlanta Child Murders case, and Sworn, a behind-the-scenes look at the criminal justice system. He said he always planned to do Up and Vanished about another unsolved missing persons case in Georgia. Which one did he pick?

There’s Sherri Vanessa Holland, who has not been seen or heard from since August 1996, when her car was found abandoned off an interstate with a flat tire, just outside of Morrow, Georgia.

No one has seen 26-year-old Tiffany Whitton since September 2013, when she was caught shoplifting from a Marietta Walmart and fled from security guards, disappearing into the darkly lit parking lot.

And there have been few leads about the disappearance of Mary Shotwell Little since she was first reported missing nearly 53 years ago after failing to show up for work one morning at a Buckhead bank. Blood was found on the steering wheel and on the door handle of Little’s car. The newly married 25-year-old was never found.

Could one of these cases be the subject of the second season of Up and Vanished? Tune in August 20th to find out.