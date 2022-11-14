Student Suspect Remains at Large in University of Virginia Shooting That Left Three Dead

A search is underway for a University of Virginia student believed to be the suspect in a parking garage shooting that left three dead, and two injured at the university on Sunday night. The school identified the suspect as Christopher Darnell Jones Jr.

“Around 10:30 p.m. last night, there was a shooting on Grounds. One of our students, Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., is suspected to have committed the shooting. The suspect remains at large and is considered armed and dangerous. Multiple law enforcement agencies are coordinating to find and apprehend him,” UVA President Jim Ryan shared in a letter to the university community. “As of this writing, I am heartbroken to report that the shooting has resulted in three fatalities; two additional victims were injured and are receiving medical care. We are working closely with the families of the victims, and we will share additional details as soon as we are able.”

On Twitter, UVA Police Department shared that “multiple police agencies, including VA state police helicopter are actively searching for the suspect.” Multiple university outlets have reported the suspect as having last been seen in a burgundy jacket, blue jeans, and red shoes. His vehicle, a black SUV, reportedly has Virginia tags.”

Identities and details surrounding the victims have not yet been released. A shelter-in-place order remains in effect as of Monday morning, as police increased their presence on campus for a full search of university grounds. All classes have been canceled.

Per The Associated Press, an alert was issued on Sunday night by the university’s emergency management warning of an “active attacker firearm” on Culbreth Road, located on the northern edge of UVA.

“This is a message any leader hopes never to have to send, and I am devastated that this violence has visited the University of Virginia. This is a traumatic incident for everyone in our community,” Ryan wrote.

“I am holding the victims, their families, and all members of the University of Virginia community in my heart today, and we will make plans to come together as a community to grieve as soon as the suspect is apprehended.”