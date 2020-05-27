Barbra Streisand, Quincy Jones Join UN’s Call for Code Campaign

The United Nations Human Rights group will launch this year’s Call for Code campaign on May 27th as part of the organization’s annual call for new tech solutions to global issues. The focus of the 2020 campaign will be on the COVID-19 pandemic and climate change.

Barbra Streisand, Quincy Jones, Celine Dion, Ellen DeGeneres, Cher, Michael Bublé, Jeff Bridges, the Jonas Brothers, Carole King, Rod Stewart, Gigi Hadid, Misty Copeland, Pitbull, Pierce Brosnan and Kristen Bell are among the announced celebrities joining the campaign on Wednesday. Participants also include Cara Delevingne, Cyndi Lauper, Fall Out Boy, Fergie, Gloria Estefan, Jason Mraz, One Republic, Ricky Martin, Rob Thomas, Rita Wilson, Toby Keith and Wiz Khalifa — as well as Olympic champions Lindsay Vonn and Laurie Hernandez; actors Nina Dobrev, Steve Buscemi and Tim Roth; and comedian Margaret Cho.

Lady Gaga created a personal video for Call for Code back in March, asking the world’s 24 million tech developers to work toward solutions to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. “Now is the time to fight back against this coronavirus, to use open source technology, to solve problems at scale and to save lives,” she said. “A great technology solution can span the globe and help so many others. I know you know this. I know this is why you do what you do.”

Former U.S. President Bill Clinton and entrepreneur Mark Cuban are among those serving on the Call for Code Eminent Jury and will select the winning 2020 solutions that address both COVID-19 and climate change.