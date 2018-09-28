The Ultimate Celebrity Customization Is Revealed in the Final Episode of Jeep Wrangler Celebrity Customs

The high-profile celebrity competitors and customizers have worked around the clock to bring their own interpretation of freedom and adventure to life. Alex Rodriguez, Maria Menounos and the Infatuation’s Andrew Steinthal and Chris Stang have not made it an easy competition.

Showcasing their unique style and skills, the contestants’ ultimate custom Jeep Wranglers are revealed to the audience in the series finale. The judges evaluated the customizations for “stoplight quality, captivating interior and authentically Wrangler.” Three celebrity Wrangler customizations – but only one winner.

See who took home the Wrangler Golden Grille Award and watch the full series here.