Historic Title Fight Headlines Final UFC Pay-Per-View of 2021

UFC 269 will close the pay-per-view schedule for what UFC president Dana White has publicly claimed to be the biggest year in company history.

There are few better ways to put a bow on the calendar year than the lightweight championship fight between Charles Oliveira and Dustin Poirier. The pair headlines a loaded Dec. 11 lineup at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas with a record-setting title clash.

The road for Oliveira (31-8 MMA, 19-8 UFC) and Poirier (28-6 MMA, 20-5 UFC) to meet at UFC 269, which is available exclusively to ESPN+ subscribers via pay-per-view (10 p.m. ET) following prelims on ESPN2 and ESPN+ (6 p.m. ET), has been erratic, difficult and uniquely special.

Of all the title fights in UFC history, no pair of fighters entered with more octagon experience than Oliveira and Poirier. They meet in what will be their combined 56th UFC appearance. They also have a combined 39 UFC victories, which ties Georges St-Pierre vs. Michael Bisping at UFC 217 in November 2017 for the most total wins in a single UFC matchup.

Although they come from two different corners of the world, with Oliveira hailing out of São Paulo, Brazil and Poirier coming from Lafayette, La., the pair share a lot of traits inside the cage. None being bigger than their killer instinct and knack for excitement.

The combined 30 finishes between Oliveira – who holds the all-time UFC record at 17 – and Poirier is a record for a single matchup, as are the 29 combined fight-night bonuses they’ve tallied over the course of their careers.

Both men have also proven to be dangerous everywhere.

Oliveira’s jiu-jitsu is his ace in the hole, and he’s shown that time and time again en route to the most submission wins in UFC history (14). His striking has rapidly evolved, though, and as displayed with his second-round TKO of Michael Chandler to win the vacant belt at UFC 262 in May.

On the flip side, Poirier has arguably the best hands in the sport. His eight knockout wins are most in UFC lightweight history, a tally which was elevated with back-to-back TKOs of combat sports superstar Conor McGregor at UFC 257 in January and UFC 264 in July. “The Diamond” is no slouch on the mat though, either.

Locking Oliveira and Poirier in the cage together is a recipe for fireworks, and as UFC president Dana White recently told “The Jim Rome Podcast,” there’s zero chance of disappointment.

“That fight’s going to be action-packed from the minute the fight starts until it’s over,” White said. “You see Poirier, he comes out and goes right after you. Oliveira comes right out and goes after you. Standup, ground – this thing’s going to go everywhere until somebody gets finished. There’s no way this goes the distance.”

Although Oliveira vs. Poirier is destination viewing for any fight fan, UFC 269 is far from a one-fight offering.

The co-main event will see the greatest female fighter in history look to add to her legend when two-division UFC champion Amanda Nunes returns to defend her women’s bantamweight title against Julianna Pena.

Additionally, the card will see former UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt debut at flyweight vs. Kai Kara-France, former UFC/WEC champ Dominick Cruz return against Pedro Munhoz in a key fight at 135 pounds, as well as a stacked deck of familiar names and fan favorites.

From top to bottom, UFC 269 is a can't-miss event and a perfect way to close the promotion's 2021 pay-per-view schedule on ESPN+.