Outrage Around the U.S. as Memphis Police Release Footage of Fatal Assault on Tyre Nichols

Protests were underway around the nation on Friday night following the release of harrowing footage showing Memphis officers beating, tasing and pepper-spraying Tyre Nichols — brutality that led to the 29-year-old’s death three days later. Five officers were fired and have since been charged with second-degree murder in the case.

In Memphis, protesters blocked the Memphis & Arkansas Bridge, where Interstate 55 crosses the Mississippi River. Other groups have massed along highways and on surface streets, with chants of “Say his name” audible in some scenes. Demonstrators are reportedly calling for the shutdown of MPD’s Street Crimes Operation to Restore Peace in Our Neighborhood (SCORPION) Unit, a 50-officer task force created in 2021 with the aim of reducing violent crime in the city. The officers who fatally beat Nichols were members of that unit, which Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland says has been inactive since the photographer, skateboarder and father of a 4-year-old boy died on Jan. 10.

Protesters in Memphis now heading up to the upper level of the highway. #TyreNichols pic.twitter.com/lNYeT8eKNx — Kirstin Garriss (@ReporterGarriss) January 28, 2023

A comrade in TN said it was okay to share this footage.



Video of protesters blocking the I-55 bridge following the release of footage showing Memphis police officers murdering Tyre Nichols.



Solidarity with Memphis.

Call out the culture.

Justice for Tyre Nichols. pic.twitter.com/ViSMz89qYv — Comrade Bumblejack 🌽🏴 (@Bumblejack_) January 28, 2023

Protesters demanding justice for Tyre Nichols take to the streets in Memphis shortly after the release of police footage of his death.



Protesters demands are clear, they say to shut down the scorpion unit, a special police unit, responsible for killing Nichols. pic.twitter.com/ZDn0aPW5Ch — BreakThrough News (@BTnewsroom) January 28, 2023

In New York, Grand Central Station was partly shut down, accessible only to ticket holders “because of several protests in the Midtown Manhattan area this evening,” a service advisory explained. Demonstrators bearing signs stood inside the building around rush hour, while others gathered in Union Square and Times Square.

Can’t remember seeing Grand Central shut down this way before. Only ticket holders are being allowed in, no one trying to get to the subway. Lots of crowding and confusion. pic.twitter.com/ulXyMpOOoa — Albert Fox Cahn🦊 (@foxcahn@mas.to) (@FoxCahn) January 27, 2023

Access to Grand Central Terminal is limited in NYC due to expected protests tonight over Tyre Nichols. Right now there’s a small, peaceful demonstration in the station. @CBSNewYork pic.twitter.com/7mwGFzX948 — Ali Bauman (@AliBaumanTV) January 27, 2023

Dozens gathered so far, following the release of bodycam footage of police assaulting Tyre Nichols, at Union Square (pictured) and at Times Square. pic.twitter.com/3bD6EOh4Oq — PRO_NYC (@protest_nyc) January 28, 2023

Police in Washington, D.C., meanwhile, set up barriers for demonstration on K Street, a few blocks away in the White House. More protesters staged at Lafayette Square, just north of the building, with signs that read “Jail Killer Cops,” chanting, “What do we want? Justice! When do we want it? Now!” Editor’s picks

DC Police have blocked off K Street between 12th and 13th Streets for a small protest in response to the killing of Tyre Nichols in Memphis, Tennessee.



Local group 'Harriet's Wildest Dreams' is hosting this protest. It said it's avoiding BLM Plaza tonight, calling it a "facade." pic.twitter.com/d7kJhFFlTy — Kevin Lewis (@KevinLewis7News) January 27, 2023

A justice for Tyre Nichols rally is underway at Lafayette Square in DC following the release of bodycam video footage.



WATCH LIVE HERE: https://t.co/5E4OZ2uhlU pic.twitter.com/4ja0V9gj1I — 7News DC (@7NewsDC) January 28, 2023

Two protests in D.C. tonight around the Tyre Nichols footage. The first saw activists take to K Street for a speak-out about local police violence. The second, a small group chanting near the White House and BLM plaza — a nexus for marches after the killing of Floyd in 2020. pic.twitter.com/yfN00myEzi — Alejandro Alvarez (@aletweetsnews) January 28, 2023

In California, a small group of demonstrators occupied an intersection in Sacramento, where Nichols had lived before moving to Tennessee. Although law enforcement in Los Angeles had signaled possible mobilization for protests, the downtown area remained mostly quiet on Friday afternoon, and the LAPD was not yet on tactical alert.

Ralliers are marching in the streets of Sacramento after the death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis. Nichols was a Sacramento native. They’re calling for action and accountability following his death. Live reports and team coverage throughout the night on @ABC10. pic.twitter.com/ldfoxunS3G — Elisha Machado (@ElishaMachadoTV) January 28, 2023

I just spoke with LAPD as the Trye Nichols video makes its way around the world – as of now they are not in tactical alert. I just took a drive around, so far, DTLA looks like DTLA at rush hour on a Friday afternoon. — Emily Holshouser (@emilyytayylor) January 28, 2023

Other cities seeing social justice actions Friday night on behalf of Nichols included Boston and Atlanta. The latter has lately been roiled over the deadly police shooting of 26-year-old Manuel Teran on Jan. 18. Teran had belonged to a group of activists trying to halt the razing of forest land to develop a $90 million police training center critics have labeled “Cop City.”

100+ people have gathered by Park Street station for tonight's Nichols protest. The same group, party for socialism and liberation, plan another demonstration tomorrow at the State House at 2pm. pic.twitter.com/7kTXUrC7dX — Mike Deehan (@deehan) January 28, 2023

RIGHT NOW: Protest growing in #Atlanta calling for police accountability in light of Memphis PD releasing the video of 5 officers brutally beating Tyre Nichols.



Roughly 40 people here. Peaceful.@ATLNewsFirst pic.twitter.com/k2A4gMmc5t — Patrick Quinn (@PatrickQuinnTV) January 28, 2023

Nichols’ mother, RowVaughn Wells, has urged protesters marching for her son to remain peaceful. Trending Trump's Killing Spree: The Inside Story of His Race to Execute Every Prisoner He Could TikTok's Eyelash Controversy Is Really About Truth in Advertising Georgia Governor Declares State of Emergency, Activates 1,000 National Guard Troops Randy Gonzalez, Father in TikTok Duo Enkyboys, Dead at 35

“I want each and every one of you to protest in peace, I don’t want us burning up our city, tearing up the streets, because that is not what my son stood for,” Wells said on Thursday night, according to Memphis news channel WREG. “If you guys are here for Tyre and me, then you will protest peacefully.”

This story is developing.