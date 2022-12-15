fbpixel
Another One Bites

Elon Musk’s Twitter Suspends Rival Mastodon Account

The Twitter account encouraging users to join rival social network Mastodon has been suspended
Elon Musk Theo Wargo/WireImage

Just a day after jet tracker Jack Sweeney made the jump to Mastodon post-Twitter ban, Mastodon’s official Twitter account has been suspended.

Mastodon, a fast-growing decentralized social network that aims to recreate Twitter’s best parts while nixing its mammoth-sized issues, has increasingly been touted as the go-to alternative to Twitter. Since taking over Twitter in a $44 billion deal, Elon Musk has managed to embroil the social media giant in a series of controversial firings, bans, and reinstatements. Notably, the free-speech champion suspended Ye from Twitter after the rapper tweeted out an image of a swastika intertwined with a Star of David, while also bring back a burgeoning legion of neo-Nazis, white nationalists, and bigots including Donald Trump and Marjorie Taylor Greene back on the app.

As celebrities and every day users wave Twitter goodbye amid the drastic changes, Musk (whose reported affinity for booting accounts who annoy him is now a regular theme) has suspended competitor Mastodon’s Twitter account. The move is in marked contrast to Musk’s stance as a “free speech absolutist” who has frequently tweeted like-minded catchphrases like “Sunlight is the best disinfectant” and “Transparency is the key to trust,” yet doesn’t share those same beliefs when it comes to his own decisions at Twitter.

While Mastodon’s Twitter account has been nixed, other social media platforms like Facebook and Tiktok are up for now.

