Twitter Bans Alex Jones One Week for Policy Violation

Twitter announced Tuesday that it has suspended Alex Jones for one week, the latest social media platform and tech company to admonish the Infowars host.

While Apple, YouTube, Spotify, Facebook and even YouPorn all took definitive action against Jones and Infowars in recent weeks, Twitter still allowed the controversial far right radio host to tweet on their service.

However, Jones posted a video on Tuesday advising his 890,000 followers to get their “battle rifles” ready, a veiled threat at the media and other groups, CNN reports. “Now is time to act on the enemy before they do a false flag,” Jones told his followers.

Twitter users flagged that tweet, with Twitter acknowledging that the video violated the platform’s safety rules. According the rules of his suspension, Jones’ account will be in read-only mode, meaning the conspiracy-pushing host won’t be able to tweet, retweet or like other tweets for seven days.

Despite Jones’ temporary ban, Infowars was allowed to remain active on Twitter. “@RealAlexJones is now in @Twitter prison,” that account tweeted its followers. Jones has also been posting new videos on Infowars’ Twitter instead of his namesake account.

Apple recently removed five of Jones’ six podcasts from iTunes, which followed similar action by Spotify, Facebook and YouTube to erase Jones and Infowars from their respective platforms due to policy violations. While Silicon Valley banished Jones, Twitter stayed steadfast in allowing the host to communicate on their social media service.

“We know that’s hard for many but the reason is simple: [Jones] hasn’t violated our rules,” Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey said last week. “We’ll enforce if he does. And we’ll continue to promote a healthy conversational environment by ensuring tweets aren’t artificially amplified.”