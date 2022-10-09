Twitch Star Adriana Chechik Says She’s Injured After Jumping in Foam Pit at TwitchCon: Report

Adriana Chechik — the popular Twitch streamer and adult actress — claimed she broke her back in two places and underwent surgery for it on Sunday after leaping into a foam pit during TwitchCon at the San Diego Convention Center on Saturday. The event also featured Megan Thee Stallion, who performed on Saturday evening.

Video footage of the incident that reportedly happened on Saturday circulated on social media. In the footage, gaming streamer EdyBot can be seen landing in the pit after she and Chechik had a “Face Off” using foam “swords” on platforms above a foam pit. To celebrate her win in the face-off, Chechik jumps up and down and does an air split before landing on what appears to be her tailbone in the pit filled with what appear to be foam blocks.

At first, she’s smiling and looks to be OK, but then she says, “I can’t get up.” Someone off-camera is heard saying, “Are you OK?” to which Chechik responds by shaking her head “no.”

“Well, I broke my back in two places and am getting surgery to put a meter rod in for support today,” Chechik posted on Twitter on Sunday. “Send your support. When it rains it pours and I am definitely feeling the rain right now.”

Chechik and EdyBot did not immediately respond to Rolling Stone’s requests for comment.

The foam pit was organized by computer maker Lenovo as part of its “Legion by Lenovo” booth at TwitchCon, according to Buzzfeed. A Washington Post reporter said the booth was a collaboration between Intel and Lenovo. A rep for Intel did not immediately respond to Rolling Stone’s request for comment.

Following the incident, the booth was closed. A rep for Lenovo said in a statement to Rolling Stone: “We are aware of the incidents of TwitchCon visitors who sustained injuries in the gladiator game soft foam pit at the Lenovo booth. The area has since been closed for any further use while we work with event organizers to look into the incidents.”

Chechik was not the only Twitch streamer who took to social media to claim being injured following a romp in the foam pit during TwitchCom over the weekend.

The TwitchCon convention — which brings together streamers and fans — takes place each year with two events — one in North America and the other in Europe. The in-person event was canceled in 2020 due to Covid and was instead streamed. It returned after a two-year hiatus this year, with TwitchCon Amsterdam held in July and this weekend’s TwitchCon in San Diego.