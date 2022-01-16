We Are Simply Dreading the Return of Twee on TikTok

At the beginning of 2022, Vogue published a viral story proclaiming the resurgence of 2014 Tumblr style. Characterized by black winged eyeliner, ripped tights and Doc Martens, and moody black-and-white cigarette selfies, 2010s Tumblr style is making a comeback thanks to zoomers on TikTok embracing the trend, led by It Girls like Olivia Rodrigo and Euphoria’s Barbie Ferreira. The aesthetic (which was also heralded a full year earlier, in a 2020 Vox story on 2010s nostalgia) is also often conflated with “indie sleaze,” which eschews the muted shades of Tumblr style for eye-popping neons, gold latex and barely-there halter tops (think American Apparel in its Dov Charney era).

With the rise of both aesthetics, millennials are now dreading the resurgence of another 2010s style: twee. Popularized primarily by 500 Days of Summer-era Zooey Deschanel, twee was a combination of throwback, ultra-feminine 1950s style (think Modcloth teacup dresses and poodle skirts) with a cutesy librarian aesthetic (Peter Pan blouses, cardigans, and bangs so lengthy they threatened to obscure one’s vision). To some extent, twee has been repackaged with the rise of the ultra-cozy cottagecore aesthetic, yet the Coke-bottle glasses and pastel headbands have largely been left behind in the 2010s.

Over the past few weeks, however, twee has already started to make a comeback on TikTok, where millennials are compiling their favorite twee looks set to the tune of Deschanel’s band She & Him’s “Why Do You Let Me Stay Here.”

There’s been some backlash to the twee renaissance, primarily from those who have pointed out that the look prioritized a very specific body type: largely, that of a thin, white, conventionally attractive cisgender woman. “It wasn’t all Zooey Deschanel and mustaches,” one person writes in the caption to their post. “It was racism, fat phobia, SH posts and ED forums. I could go on forever.” If nothing else, however, the revival of twee will likely give some millennials a chance to break their ballet flats out of their closets (even though they were never that comfortable to begin with).

