 We Are Simply Dreading the Return of Twee on TikTok - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Morgan Wallen Joins Lil Durk Onstage at MLK Freedom Fest in Nashville
Home Culture Culture News

We Are Simply Dreading the Return of Twee on TikTok

On the latest episode of ‘Don’t Let This Flop’ we talk 2010s fads that might better be left in the past

By
EJ Dickson

Reporter

EJ Dickson's Most Recent Stories

View All
(500) DAYS OF SUMMER, (aka 500 DAYS OF SUMMER), from left: Zooey Deschanel, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, 2009. TM & copyright ©Fox Searchlight. All rights reserved/courtesy Everett Collection(500) DAYS OF SUMMER, (aka 500 DAYS OF SUMMER), from left: Zooey Deschanel, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, 2009. TM & copyright ©Fox Searchlight. All rights reserved/courtesy Everett Collection

Zooey Deschanel and Joseph Gordon-Levitt in "(500) Days of Summer."

© Fox Searchlight/Everett Collection

At the beginning of 2022, Vogue published a viral story proclaiming the resurgence of 2014 Tumblr style. Characterized by black winged eyeliner, ripped tights and Doc Martens, and moody black-and-white cigarette selfies, 2010s Tumblr style is making a comeback thanks to zoomers on TikTok embracing the trend, led by It Girls like Olivia Rodrigo and Euphoria’s Barbie Ferreira. The aesthetic (which was also heralded a full year earlier, in a 2020 Vox story on 2010s nostalgia) is also often conflated with “indie sleaze,” which eschews the muted shades of Tumblr style for eye-popping neons, gold latex and barely-there halter tops (think American Apparel in its Dov Charney era).

With the rise of both aesthetics, millennials are now dreading the resurgence of another 2010s style: twee. Popularized primarily by 500 Days of Summer-era Zooey Deschanel, twee was a combination of throwback, ultra-feminine 1950s style (think Modcloth teacup dresses and poodle skirts) with a cutesy librarian aesthetic (Peter Pan blouses, cardigans, and bangs so lengthy they threatened to obscure one’s vision). To some extent, twee has been repackaged with the rise of the ultra-cozy cottagecore aesthetic, yet the Coke-bottle glasses and pastel headbands have largely been left behind in the 2010s.

Related Stories

Mach-Hommy, Allison Russell, King Woman: Best 2021 Albums You May Have Missed
'A Menace to Public Health': Doctors Demand Spotify Puts an End to Covid Lies on 'Joe Rogan Experience'

Related Stories

50 Best Action Movies of All Time
How True Is 'Respect'? Fact-Checking the Aretha Franklin Biopic

Over the past few weeks, however, twee has already started to make a comeback on TikTok, where millennials are compiling their favorite twee looks set to the tune of Deschanel’s band She & Him’s “Why Do You Let Me Stay Here.”

@steffydegref

It’s back, and I’ve been waiting forever. #twee #indie #indiesleaze #tumblr

♬ Why Do You Let Me Stay Here? – She & Him

@flashesofstyle

How are we feeling about this resurgence? Idk yet 😅 #twee #tweestyle #tweefashion #fypシ #fyp

♬ Why Do You Let Me Stay Here? – She & Him

There’s been some backlash to the twee renaissance, primarily from those who have pointed out that the look prioritized a very specific body type: largely, that of a thin, white, conventionally attractive cisgender woman. “It wasn’t all Zooey Deschanel and mustaches,” one person writes in the caption to their post. “It was racism, fat phobia, SH posts and ED forums. I could go on forever.” If nothing else, however, the revival of twee will likely give some millennials a chance to break their ballet flats out of their closets (even though they were never that comfortable to begin with).

On this week’s episode of Don’t Let This FlopRolling Stone‘s podcast about TikTok and internet culture, co-hosts Brittany Spanos and Ej Dickson talk the return of Tumblr girlie style and twee, as well as Disney-Adult drama, “So Hot You’re Hurting My Feelings” chanteuse Caroline Polachek, and Kardashian kiddie Photoshop discourse gone awry.

DLTF is released Wednesdays on all audio streaming platforms, including Apple PodcastsSpotifyAmazon MusicStitcher, and more.

In This Article: Don't Let This Flop, Podcasts

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1359: Doja Cat DGAF If You Read This
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.