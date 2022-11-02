fbpixel
×
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Got A Tip?
Full-Frontal Changes

Send Nudes: Tumblr Reverses Mature Content Policy as Elon Musk’s Twitter Flirts With ‘Paywalled Video‘ Feature

Tumblr still won't allow "depictions of sexually explicit acts," while Twitter is aiming to roll out this new feature in just a couple of weeks
Do we need to spell it out for you? Getty Images/iStockphoto

It’s been a rough year for big tech, what with all those plummeting stock prices and rising costs making people question whether they really need to pay for extra subscriptions. The big companies have to do what they can to survive, which is why it looks like both Tumblr and Elon Musk’s Twitter appear to be tapping into an always reliable well: nudity.

Tumblr, the micro-blogging site that looked like it might dominate the internet in the mid-2010s (spoiler alert: it didn’t), announced on Tuesday, Nov. 1, that it had reversed an infamous 2018 decision to censor all nudity on the platform. Meanwhile, The Washington Post reported that one of Musk’s other new gambits to help the famously not-very-profitable Twitter raise some cash is a “paywalled video” feature that, sure, could be used for all sorts of things, but let’s be real here, it’d probably mostly be porn. 

The possible “paywalled video” feature at Twitter seems to have the markings of a classic Musk scheme: less CEO-savant maneuvering and more, “hey, look at OnlyFans, how can we get a piece of that action?” According to documents obtained by The Post, the “paywalled video” feature could hit Twitter within just a couple of weeks.

As it stands, the feature would allow users to post a video, then add a paywall to that video and chose a preset list of prices (Twitter would, of course, take a cut of the proceeds). Perhaps unsurprisingly, folks at Twitter have said the paywalled video feature poses several big risks “related to copyrighted content, creator/user trust issues, and legal compliance.” 

Related

Trevor Noah Takes Aim at Elon Musk's 'Ridiculous' Twitter Verification Plan: 'Racists Are Gonna Be Taking Out Loans'

The Daily Show

Elon Musk Says Twitter Verification Is Coming for All (Those Willing to Pay)

Employees Shut Out of Twitter's Content-Moderation Systems, Days Before the Midterms

Such issues will be addressed in an internal review — but with the effort to roll out the feature as fast as possible, the team responsible for the review will reportedly only have three days to provide feedback. What could possibly go wrong with that? 

As for Tumblr, the change to its community guidelines is a major reversal of a policy that many tied to the platform’s downfall in the late 2010s. Back in 2013, Yahoo paid $1.1 billion for Tumblr, which was wildly successful and featured a plethora of adult content; but it was an issue with child pornography that got Tumblr temporarily removed from the iOS App Store in 2018. Not long after, Tumblr banned all adult content, and one year later, it sold to WordPress owner Automatic for under $3 million. 

As Dazed noted, Tumblr appeared to start inching towards this reversal back in September, when it announced a “community labels” feature that allowed users to tag posts with sensitive issues, including sexual content. A new company announcement confirming the reversal read, “We now welcome a broader range of expression, creativity, and art on Tumblr, including content depicting the human form (yes, that includes the naked human form).”

There are still some caveats and restrictions, however, with Tumblr encouraging posters to tag content with “nudity, mature subject matter, or sexual themes” with the appropriate community label. More importantly, “visual depictions of sexually explicit acts” are still banned. 

More News

Read more

Most Popular

Taylor Swift Announces 2023 ‘Eras Tour’ of U.S. Stadiums

Elon Musk Defends Controversial Blue Checkmark Twitter Plan to Stephen King

Jennifer Lopez Is a Radiant Goddess As She Confidently Rocks an All-White Lingerie Set

Just Before Split From Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen Quietly Bought a Florida House

You might also like

Copyright © 2022 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad