 Trump Administration Announces TikTok, WeChat Ban From U.S. App Stores - Rolling Stone
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Welcome to Grammy Season
Home Culture Culture News

Trump Administration Announces TikTok, WeChat Ban From U.S. App Stores

Downloading the apps will be barred beginning Sunday, while TikTok faces tighter restrictions if it isn’t sold to U.S. company by November 12th

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All
President Donald Trump speaks with reporters as he walks to Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, in Washington. Trump is en route to Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

The Trump administration announced plans to ban TikTok and WeChat from U.S. app stores as of this weekend.

Alex Brandon/AP Images

After months of threats against Chinese-owned social media apps, the Trump administration announced plans to ban TikTok and WeChat from U.S. app stores as of this weekend.

“At the president’s direction, we have taken significant action to combat China’s malicious collection of American citizens’ personal data,” said Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross in a statement. “Today’s actions prove once again that President Trump will do everything in his power to guarantee our national security and protect Americans from the threats of the Chinese Communist Party.”

Beginning Sunday, September 20th, WeChat, which is owned by the Chinese conglomerate Tencent, will no longer be available for download through app stores, while transferring of funds and processing of payments for existing users will also be barred. Any U.S. company in business with WeChat — from internet providers to third-party hosts — must also sever ties with the app.

TikTok — which, after a deal with Microsoft fell through, is reportedly negotiating a sale with U.S.-owned tech company Oracle — will also be removed from app stores on Sunday, and could face similar restrictions as WeChat beginning November 12th if a deal is not reached. Until that time, TikTok will still be accessible for U.S. users, although they will no longer be able to update the app on their device.

Related

Topic picture TikTok. Oracle is to become a US partner of TikTok, Microsoft is out. The Oracle of TikTok: Microsoft is out of the running to take over the US business of the short video app TikTok TikTok, also known as Douyin in China, is a Chinese video portal for lip-syncing music videos and other short video clips that also has social functions TikTok is available as a mobile app for the Android and iOS operating systems. The parent company is Beijing Bytedance Technology. | usage worldwide Photo by: Frank Hoermann/SVEN SIMON/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images
Oracle Is Expected to Become TikTok's U.S. 'Tech Partner'
Trump Signs Executive Order Setting 90-Day Deadline for TikTok Sale

Related

UNFRIENDLY CONFINES: The Beatles playing on camera for the Get Back project. They were stuck in Twickenham Film Studio rather than the more familiar — and comfortable — Abbey Road.
Why Did the Beatles Really Break Up?
32 Most Outrageous MTV VMAs Moments

“The real shut down would come after November 12 in the event that there is not another transaction,” Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said of TikTok in a Fox Business Network interview (via NBC News). “So it’s very different how the two are being handled and that reflects the quantitative and the qualitative and differences between the two apps.”

The Department of Commerce’s prohibitions on WeChat and TikTok come over a month after Donald Trump signed an executive order that established a 90-day deadline for TikTok’s Chinese parent company ByteDance to divest itself from its U.S. operations.

“There is credible evidence that leads me to believe that ByteDance … might take action that threatens to impair the national security of the United States,” Trump wrote in the executive order. Soon after Trump signed the EO, TikTok sued the Trump administration for threatening to ban the app.

In This Article: App, Donald Trump, Tiktok

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1343: Beatles Breakup 50th Anniversary
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.