Best True-Crime Podcast: ‘Broken Harts’

Jennifer and Sarah Hart, 38, were a married pair of crunchy white liberals who, by all outside appearances, seemed like dedicated mothers to their six adopted black children: Markis, Hannah, Abigail, Devonte, Jeremiah and Ciera. They moved around the country with their home-schooled brood, but in 2017 they settled — for good — in Woodland, Washington.

Jen and Sarah schlepped their kids to music festivals, posting glowy photos and gushy, too-good-to-be-true status updates all over Facebook. So why, in March of 2018, did a drunk Jen Hart drive the family’s SUV off a rocky California cliff at 90 miles per hour, annihilating her entire family? (The bodies of Devonte and Hannah Hart have not yet been recovered.)

Broken Harts, produced by Glamour magazine and How Stuff Works, investigates every angle of this multi-faceted tragedy, attempting to answer some of the countless questions attached to the case. And the true story of the Hart family, plus what went on behind its idyllic veneer, is beyond heart-wrenching. The children were not only documented, repeated victims of Jen and Sarah’s physical abuse, but they were failed by a racist Texas adoption and foster care system that could have protected them from this murderous outcome — and didn’t.