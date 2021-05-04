 Tribeca Film Festival Announces First-Ever Official Podcast Selections - Rolling Stone
Tribeca Film Festival Announces First-Ever Official Podcast Selections

Jad Abumrad, creators of Ear Hustle will appear in special festival events, while new podcast series will compete for inaugural fiction and non-fiction prizes

In this Dec. 19, 2018, photo, Earlonne Woods shows recording equipment similar to what he used in San Quentin State Prison to produce his podcasts, during an interview in Oakland, Calif. Woods, 47, was recently released from San Quentin prison after California Gov. Jerry Brown commuted his 31-years-to-life sentence for attempted armed robbery. Brown cited Woods' leadership in helping other inmates and his work at "Ear Hustle," a podcast he co-hosts and co-produces that documents everyday life inside the prison. "Ear Hustle" launched in 2017. Its roughly 30 episodes have been downloaded a total of 20 million times by fans all over the world. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Earlonne Woods

Ben Margot/AP

The Tribeca Film Festival has added to its 2021 lineup by announcing its first-ever official podcast selections.

Along with world premieres of fiction and non-fiction podcast series, the Tribeca Podcasts lineup includes special events with some of the most prominent creators in the field, including live recordings, discussions, and more. Marquee events include Jad Abumrad discussing his work on RadiolabMore Perfect, and Dolly Parton’s America with filmmaker Jason Reitman; an event built around Ear Hustle with Nigel Poor, Earlonne Woods, and Antwan Williams; and a preview of a new Apple TV+ podcast about Siegfried and Roy, produced by Will Manalti and Steven Leckart.

Twelve podcasts will premiere as Official Selections at the festival and will be eligible for the inaugural juried Fiction Podcast Award and Narrative Nonfiction Podcast Award. These include Blind Guy Travels, about host Matthew Shifrin’s experiences as a legally blind man; Something Strange Is Happening, a horror anthology podcast tied to immigration and cultural folklore; I’ll Never Be Alone Anymore, a non-fiction series about a remote lesbian community in Lesbos, Greece; and Earth Eclipsed, a science-fiction adventure that follows a neuroscientist in a utopian community.

“The past few years have seen an explosion in the popularity of podcasts, making this the perfect time to introduce our inaugural Tribeca Podcast Program,” Jane Rosenthal, co-founder and CEO of Tribeca Enterprises and the Tribeca Festival, said in a statement. “We look forward to welcoming the creative forces behind this year’s most anticipated new programs.”

The 2021 Tribeca Film Festival runs from June 9th to 20th.

In This Article: Tribeca Film Festival

