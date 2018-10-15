Trevor Noah Plots North American Stand-Up Tour for 2019

The Daily Show host Trevor Noah announced a stand-up comedy tour for 2019. The 29-date “Loud & Clear” arena trek launches January 11th in Toronto, Ontario and wraps November 15th in Medford, Massachusetts.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, October 19th at 10 a.m. local time via the Live Nation website. Citi card members can access a Private Pass presale for Live Nation dates from Wednesday, October 17th at 10 a.m. local time through Thursday, October 18th at 10 p.m. local time.

Before moving to the U.S. in 2011, Noah rose to fame in South Africa through his stand-up work, including a series of comedy specials. The comedian, who replaced Jon Stewart as host of The Daily Show in September 2015, recently signed a contact extending his tenure on the satirical Comedy Central news show through 2022.

Noah issued his most recent stand-up special, Netflix’s Afraid of the Dark, in 2017.

Trevor Noah Tour Dates

January 11 – Toronto, ON @ Sony Centre

January 12 – Toronto, ON @ Sony Centre

January 18 – Norfolk, VA @ Constant Convocation Center

January 20 – Tampa, FL @ Yeungling Center

January 25 – Ottawa, ON @ TD Place Arena

January 26 – Bethlehem, PA @ Sands Casino

February 1 – Cincinnati, OH @ Aronoff Symphony Hall

February 2 – Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre

February 8 – Madison, WI @ Alliant Energy Center

February 9 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

February 15 – Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre

February 17 – Asheville, NC @ US Cellular Center

March 15 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Seminole

March 16 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre

March 22 – Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Arena

March 23 – Charleston, SC @ Charleston Coliseum

April 12 – Amherst, MA @ Mullins Center

April 13 – Baltimore, MD @ Royal Farms Arena

April 19 – Irving, TX @ The Music Factory

April 26 – Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre

April 27 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

May 3 – Philadelphia, PA @ Metropolitan Opera House

May 31 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Petersen Events Center

June 1 – Hershey, PA @ Giant Center (Hershey Theatre)

June 14 – Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre

June 21 – Fayetteville, AR @ Walmart Amphitheatre

June 22 – Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Presented by Huntsman

November 15 – Medford, MA @ Chevalier Theatre