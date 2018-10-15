Trevor Noah Plots North American Stand-Up Tour for 2019

The Daily Show host Trevor Noah announced a stand-up comedy tour for 2019. The 29-date “Loud & Clear” arena trek launches January 11th in Toronto, Ontario and wraps November 15th in Medford, Massachusetts.
Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, October 19th at 10 a.m. local time via the Live Nation website. Citi card members can access a Private Pass presale for Live Nation dates from Wednesday, October 17th at 10 a.m. local time through Thursday, October 18th at 10 p.m. local time.
Before moving to the U.S. in 2011, Noah rose to fame in South Africa through his stand-up work, including a series of comedy specials. The comedian, who replaced Jon Stewart as host of The Daily Show in September 2015, recently signed a contact extending his tenure on the satirical Comedy Central news show through 2022.
Noah issued his most recent stand-up special, Netflix’s Afraid of the Dark, in 2017.
Trevor Noah Tour Dates
January 11 – Toronto, ON @ Sony Centre
January 12 – Toronto, ON @ Sony Centre
January 18 – Norfolk, VA @ Constant Convocation Center
January 20 – Tampa, FL @ Yeungling Center
January 25 – Ottawa, ON @ TD Place Arena
January 26 – Bethlehem, PA @ Sands Casino
February 1 – Cincinnati, OH @ Aronoff Symphony Hall
February 2 – Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre
February 8 – Madison, WI @ Alliant Energy Center
February 9 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
February 15 – Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre
February 17 – Asheville, NC @ US Cellular Center
March 15 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Seminole
March 16 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre
March 22 – Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Arena
March 23 – Charleston, SC @ Charleston Coliseum
April 12 – Amherst, MA @ Mullins Center
April 13 – Baltimore, MD @ Royal Farms Arena
April 19 – Irving, TX @ The Music Factory
April 26 – Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre
April 27 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
May 3 – Philadelphia, PA @ Metropolitan Opera House
May 31 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Petersen Events Center
June 1 – Hershey, PA @ Giant Center (Hershey Theatre)
June 14 – Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre
June 21 – Fayetteville, AR @ Walmart Amphitheatre
June 22 – Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Presented by Huntsman
November 15 – Medford, MA @ Chevalier Theatre
