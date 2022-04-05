Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian Still Haven’t Posted About Their Vegas Wedding on Instagram

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian did the most Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian thing possible and got married in Las Vegas in the wee hours of the morning Monday, March 4. TMZ first reported the news, but — shockingly — there have still been no Instagram posts about the nuptials.

According to the gossip site, the couple strolled into a local chapel around 1:30 a.m. Monday, hours after appearing at the Grammy Awards (where Barker performed with H.E.R., Lenny Kravitz, and Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis). It’s unclear how impromptu or planned the nuptials were, although Barker and Kardashian apparently did show up with not only a marriage license but their own photographer and security detail (although one can probably safely assume they typically have the latter two on hand).

Capping it all, Barker and Kardashian were pronounced husband and wife by none other than that great symbol of Las Vegas camp: An Elvis Presley impersonator.

TMZ also noted that their “sources connected to the couple” said that the Las Vegas wedding was just one of several celebrations Barker and Kardashian were planning. Reps for Barker and Kardashian did not immediately return Rolling Stone’s request for comment.

Also, as it stands as of publication, more than 24 hours after the wedding, neither Kardashian nor Barker has posted about it on Instagram. Marriage license sh-marriage license — without social media proof, can we even be sure it even happened?

Barker and Kardashian began dating last January. The couple got engaged in Oct. 2021, with Barker proposing at a beachside hotel in Montecito, California.