fbpixel
×
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Got A Tip?
Pageant Purchase

A Trans Tycoon Just Bought Miss Universe — The Pageant Trump Owned for Years

CEO and trans rights activist Anne Jakkaphong Jakrajutatip purchased the Miss Universe Organization for $20 million
Miss India Harnaaz Sandhu reacts as she is crowned as Miss Universe during the 70th Miss Universe beauty pageant in Israel, Eilat in December 2021. Ilia Yefimovich/Picture Alliance/Getty Images

The Miss Universe Organization is arguably in better hands now. On Wednesday, it was announced that Anne Jakkaphong Jakrajutatip — a Thai media tycoon who has been open about her experiences as a trans woman — purchased the pageant for $20 million, CNN reports. Jakrajutatip is also the CEO of JKN Global Group PCL, a Thailand-based media distribution company. With the acquisition, she becomes the first woman to own the organization, the same company once owned by former President Donald Trump.

Jakrajutatip, who said in a release she was “incredibly honored” to make the purchase of the company, which also includes Miss USA and Miss Teen USA, shared that she plans to expand the pageants vision in Asia with skincare, cosmetics, drinks, and lifestyle products.

“We seek not only to continue its legacy of providing a platform to passionate individuals from diverse backgrounds, cultures, and traditions but also to evolve the brand for the next generation,” she said.

The ownership change comes as Miss Universe brand has pushed for inclusivity over the last several years, including allowing married women and mothers to compete. Before, only women between the ages of 18 and 28 were allowed to submit.

Trump owned the Miss Universe Organization between 1996 and 2015. After making comments about Mexican immigrants that prompted the termination of the pageant’s partnerships with NBC and Univision, he sold the organization to International Management Group

Related

Trump Snubs DeSantis, Taps Marco Rubio for Key Florida Rally

MATLACHA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 05: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at a press conference on the island of Matlacha on October 05, 2022 in Matlacha, Florida. DeSantis delivered remarks about the completion of a temporary bridge to reconnect the island, and Pine Island as well, to the mainland. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Watch: Trump Instructs Senate Candidate How to Lie About Election

'Absolutely F---ing Not.' Trump's Team Scrambled to Talk Him Out of Jan. 6 Testimony

Throughout the time Trump owned the pageant, he made creepy comments about the women who competed on the show, while some former Miss USA contestants claimed he walked into teen dressing rooms while they were changing.

“He just came strolling right in,”  former Miss Arizona Tasha Dixon told CBS LA. “There was no second to put a robe on or any sort of clothing or anything. Some girls were topless. Others girls were naked. Our first introduction to him was when we were at the dress rehearsal and half-naked changing into our bikinis.”

The next Miss Universe pageant is scheduled for January, where Harnaaz Sandhu, the current titleholder, will crown the next competition winner in New Orleans.

More News

Read more

Most Popular

Leslie Jordan, 'Will & Grace’ and ‘American Horror Story’ Star, Dies at 67 in Car Accident

The Bucket List Family’s Crowdfunding Success Is Creating a Blueprint for Creators

Melania Trump Made the Surprising Decision to Join Forces With Michelle Obama & Hillary Clinton For This Historic Cause

Climate Activists Throw Mashed Potatoes at $110 M. Monet Painting in Germany

You might also like

Copyright © 2022 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad