 Tony Hawk, Skateboarding Legend, for 'The First Time' Video Interview - Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1340: Bad Bunny
Read Next Flashback: Pink Floyd Immortalize World War II–Era Singer Vera Lynn on 'The Wall' Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Culture Culture News

‘The First Time’ With Tony Hawk

“The first time I picked up a skateboard, I ran into the fence because I didn’t know how to turn,” skateboarding legend recalls

By

Kimberly Aleah's Most Recent Stories

View All

Legendary skater and cultural icon Tony Hawk sat down with Rolling Stone to discuss playing a stunt double for David Spade, breaking his elbow while filming a Gap commercial and more in the latest installment of The First Time. He also teased his new MasterClass — during which he teaches skateboarding, of course.

Hawk begins the episode with a reminder that skating wasn’t always easy for him; he started at age nine. “The first time I picked up a skateboard, I ran into the fence because I didn’t know how to turn,” he says. Still, he went on to land the first-ever 900 at the 1999 X Games and is often credited with changing the perception of skateboarding from a subculture to a widely embraced sport. 

“It’s something that I had been trying off and on for about 10 years,” Hawk recalls of the 900. “At some point, I sort of gave up on it because it took so much to get close. … When I finally made it at the X Games in ’99 it was a bit of a surprise. I did not plan to do it that night.”

On being approached to film a MasterClass, Hawk says: “What an honor to be thrown in with so many masters of their fields. I was excited, I jumped right in.” His MasterClass features 16 episodes highlighting the art of skateboarding, techniques at all levels, and intimate stories and insights from his career. Two of his protégés — his son and top-level street skateboarder Riley Hawk and top-level park skateboarder and future Olympian Lizzie Armanto — are featured in the trick demonstrations. 

In This Article: Skateboarding, The First Time, Tony Hawk

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1340: Bad Bunny
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.