Tony Awards to Take Place Virtually in Fall 2020

Date and platform for the ceremony will be announced soon

James Corden performs onstage during the 2019 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 9, 2019 in New York City.

The 74th Annual Tony Awards will be presented virtually this fall due to Covid-19.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

The 74th Annual Tony Awards will be presented virtually this fall due to Covid-19, Tony Award Productions and the American Theatre Wing announced on Friday.

A date and platform for the ceremony will be announced soon along with final eligibility determinations for this year’s nominees.

Broadway League president Charlotte St. Martin and American Theatre Wing president/CEO Heather Hitchens wrote in a statement: “Although unprecedented events cut the Broadway season short, it was a year full of extraordinary work that deserves to be recognized. We are thrilled not only to have found a way to properly celebrate our artists’ incredible achievements this season but also to be able to uplift the entire theatre community and show the world what makes our Broadway family so special at this difficult time. The show must go on, no matter what — and it will.”

Broadway theaters and other performance venues in New York City suspended their productions in mid-March due to the pandemic, and will likely remain shuttered for at least the rest of 2020. St. Martin stated in May, “Broadway will be back when the governor tells us it’s safe to be back — we’re working closely with his office and with experts to know when that will be.”

