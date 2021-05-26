 Tony Awards Announce Ceremony Date, 'Broadway's Back' Special - Rolling Stone
Tony Awards Announce Ceremony Date, ‘Broadway’s Back’ Special

Four-hour event takes place Sunday, September 26th on Paramount+ and CBS

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 10: Signage on the red carpet during the 72nd Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 10, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

Signage on the red carpet during the 72nd Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 10, 2018 in New York City.

Larry Busacca/Getty Images

Following a lengthy postponement, the 74th annual Tony Awards will take place September 26th as part of a four-hour event trumpeting the return of Broadway

Originally scheduled for fall 2020, the 74th annual Tonys will now stream exclusively on Paramount+, with the award gala honoring the shows and performances of the 2019-2020 Broadway season that was abruptly halted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Following the award ceremony on September 26th, CBS and Paramount+ will both broadcast Tony Awards Presents Broadway’s Back! a live concert event including performances from the three Tony-nominated Best Musical contenders. The special will also feature the live presentation of three Tony Awards: Best Play, Best Revival of a Play, and Best Musical.

“After this devastating past year and a half for our industry, our city and for the entire world, we are excited to finally be able to celebrate the return of Broadway, our Tony Award nominees and winners in this new and exciting format,” Charlotte St. Martin, president of the Broadway League, and Heather Hitchens, president and CEO of the American Theatre Wing, said in a joint statement. “There is nothing that compares to the magic of live theater — and we are thrilled to be able to share its celebratory return and the incredible talent and artistry of the abbreviated 2019-2020 season with theater fans everywhere.”

In This Article: Broadway, Tony Awards

Newswire

