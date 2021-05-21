Tinder and the White House Want Gen Z to Get Vaccinated, Go on Dates

The White House has teamed up with Tinder to encourage young people get vaccinated.

On Tinder, users will be able to locate their nearest vaccination site, while they’ll also allow users to add stickers to their profile that proclaim, “I’m Vaccinated” or “Vaccines Saves Lives.” Those who take part in the promotion between June 2nd through July 4th will get a free “super like” on Tinder.

According to a press release issued by Tinder, the campaign comes as the app has seen an 800 percent increase in the mentions of “vaccine” in dating profiles since the start of the pandemic. The statement also claimed that a recent survey showed that half of Gen Z respondents only wanted to go on a date with another vaccinated person.

“Before Dr. Fauci gave us his official endorsement last April, the pandemic really pushed our members to get creative to make new connections,” said Tinder CEO Jim Lanzone. “We’re excited to work with the White House to help 70 percent of American adults get vaccinated by July 4th. Nothing like fireworks to signal a new spark and a new start for those looking to meet new people IRL this summer.”

The partnership with Tinder is part of a larger effort between the White House and Match Inc., the digital dating conglomerate that owns Tinder as well as OkCupid, Hinge, and several other sites. Other Match Inc. apps will be rolling out similar initiatives over the coming weeks as well.

The White House has launched similar initiatives with other private companies as it continues to encourage people to get the Covid-19 vaccine. Other recent endeavors include partnerships with Lyft and Uber, McDonalds, NASCAR, and the country music TV station CMT.