Tina Fey, Broadway Stars to Livestream Benefit Concert to Aid Migrants

Tina Fey will join Broadway stars like Audra McDonald, Idina Menzel and Andrew Rannells at a live-streamed concert Saturday to benefit migrants at the Mexican border.

The concert, organized by Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley, will take at 5 p.m. EST at New York’s Cooper Union and live-stream on Facebook Live and Concerts for America.

After seeing photos of children separated from their families at the Mexican border, Rudetsky and Wesley quickly organized the event and texted Broadway stars – including Brian Stokes Mitchell, Patrick Wilson, Matt Bomer and Chita Rivera – to take part.

“Seeing the images, we were really depressed,” Wesley told the Associated Press Friday. “It was so overwhelming. What do you do? All we can do is put on a show and hopefully educate people.”

The benefit concert is taking place at 5 p.m., the window between matinee and evening performances, allowing many of the Broadway stars to attend. The concert promises a mix between musical performances and comedy; Fey’s Mean Girls musical is currently running at Broadway’s August Wilson Theatre.

Proceeds from the benefit concert will go to four non-profit groups on the frontlines of the border crisis: Al Otro Lado, Texas Civil Rights Project, ACLU Foundation of Texas and Florence Project.