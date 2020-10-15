Tim Heidecker Preps First-Ever Stand-Up Special

Tim Heidecker has announced his first-ever stand-up special, An Evening With Tim Heidecker, out October 23rd on YouTube.

Filmed in Los Angeles prior to the pandemic, the trailer features Heidecker doing a Jack Nicholson impersonation, taking cracks at Keith Urban (“This guy might want to change his name to Keith Rural”), and screaming at the top of his lungs.

The YouTube special is in conjunction with 800 Pound Gorilla Records and directed by Ben Berman. It will premiere at 9 pm E.T. You can RSVP for the event now.

On November 8th, Heidecker will star in the film Moonbase 8 alongside Fred Armisen and John C. Reilly. Last month, he released the album Fear of Death, which featured Weyes Blood’s Natalie Mering, the Lemon Twigs’ Brian and Michael D’Addario, Josh Adams, Mike Bloom, and more.

“I didn’t know that this record was going to be so focused on death when I was writing it,” he said of the album. “It took a minute for me to stand back and look at what I was talking about to realize that, yes, I am now a middle-aged man and my subconscious is screaming at me: ‘You are getting old, dude! You are not going to live forever! Put down that cheeseburger!'”