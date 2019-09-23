Tim & Eric Plot ‘Mandatory Attendance Tour’ for 2020

Comedy duo Tim & Eric announced their 2020 Mandatory Attendance Tour, which will take them through the United States, Canada and Australia with a new live show “filled with brand new spoofs, goofs and insanity.”

The duo shared a characteristically surreal trailer for the run that (sort of) explained why attendance was mandatory. “In the past, it has been optional to buy tickets, and even to attend it,” Eric Wareheim cracked. “But this tour’s a little different.” Tim Heidecker then added: “Anybody watching right now is now legally assigned the responsibility of attending the tour.”

The North American leg of the tour launches January 27th at the Balboa Theatre in San Diego, California and will include shows in Washington, D.C., Toronto, Vancouver and more. The run wraps with a two-night stand at the Theatre at Ace Hotel in Los Angeles, March 6th and 7th. Tickets go on sale Friday, September 27th at 10:00 a.m. local time.

Tim & Eric’s last major project together was Tim & Eric’s Bedtime Stories, which ran for two seasons on Adult Swim from 2013 to 2017. This year, Heidecker released a new album, What the Broken-Hearted Do… and is set to star in the upcoming political mockumentary, Mister America, out October 9th. Wareheim most recently appeared on the non-fiction food show Ugly Delicious.

Tim & Eric ‘Mandatory Attendance’ North American Tour

January 27 – San Diego, CA @ Balboa Theatre

January 28 – Phoenix, AZ @ Orpheum Theatre

January 30 – Dallas, TX @ Majestic Theatre

January 31 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater

February 1 – Houston, TX @ Cullen Performance Hall

February 3 – New Orleans, LA @ The Joy Theater

February 4 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

February 5 – Nashville, TN @ War Memorial Auditorium

February 7 – Durham, NC @ Carolina Theatre

February 8 – Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre

February 10 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia

February 11 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

February 13 – Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre

February 14 – Albany, NY @ The Egg

February 15 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

February 17 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Carnegie Music Hall of Oakland

February 18 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre

February 19 – Detroit, MI @ The Masonic – Jack White Theater

February 20 – Indianapolis, IN @ Clowes Memorial Hall

February 21 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live

February 22 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

February 23 – Madison, WI @ Orpheum Theater

February 25 – Minneapolis, MN @ State Theater

February 28 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre

February 29 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre

March 2 – Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

March 4 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

March 6 – Los Angeles, CA @ Theatre at Ace Hotel

March 7 – Los Angeles, CA @ Theatre at Ace Hotel