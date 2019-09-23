Tim & Eric Plot ‘Mandatory Attendance Tour’ for 2020

Comedy duo Tim & Eric announced their 2020 Mandatory Attendance Tour, which will take them through the United States, Canada and Australia with a new live show “filled with brand new spoofs, goofs and insanity.”
The duo shared a characteristically surreal trailer for the run that (sort of) explained why attendance was mandatory. “In the past, it has been optional to buy tickets, and even to attend it,” Eric Wareheim cracked. “But this tour’s a little different.” Tim Heidecker then added: “Anybody watching right now is now legally assigned the responsibility of attending the tour.”
The North American leg of the tour launches January 27th at the Balboa Theatre in San Diego, California and will include shows in Washington, D.C., Toronto, Vancouver and more. The run wraps with a two-night stand at the Theatre at Ace Hotel in Los Angeles, March 6th and 7th. Tickets go on sale Friday, September 27th at 10:00 a.m. local time.
Tim & Eric’s last major project together was Tim & Eric’s Bedtime Stories, which ran for two seasons on Adult Swim from 2013 to 2017. This year, Heidecker released a new album, What the Broken-Hearted Do… and is set to star in the upcoming political mockumentary, Mister America, out October 9th. Wareheim most recently appeared on the non-fiction food show Ugly Delicious.
Tim & Eric ‘Mandatory Attendance’ North American Tour
January 27 – San Diego, CA @ Balboa Theatre
January 28 – Phoenix, AZ @ Orpheum Theatre
January 30 – Dallas, TX @ Majestic Theatre
January 31 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater
February 1 – Houston, TX @ Cullen Performance Hall
February 3 – New Orleans, LA @ The Joy Theater
February 4 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
February 5 – Nashville, TN @ War Memorial Auditorium
February 7 – Durham, NC @ Carolina Theatre
February 8 – Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre
February 10 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia
February 11 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
February 13 – Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre
February 14 – Albany, NY @ The Egg
February 15 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
February 17 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Carnegie Music Hall of Oakland
February 18 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre
February 19 – Detroit, MI @ The Masonic – Jack White Theater
February 20 – Indianapolis, IN @ Clowes Memorial Hall
February 21 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live
February 22 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre
February 23 – Madison, WI @ Orpheum Theater
February 25 – Minneapolis, MN @ State Theater
February 28 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre
February 29 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre
March 2 – Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
March 4 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield
March 6 – Los Angeles, CA @ Theatre at Ace Hotel
March 7 – Los Angeles, CA @ Theatre at Ace Hotel