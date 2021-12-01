 Podcast: The Himbo Holiday Spectacular From 'Don't Let This Flop' - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next 'You're Going to Be Finding Babies in Dumpsters': Director of Mississippi's Last Abortion Clinic Speaks Out Ahead of Supreme Court Case
Home Culture Culture News

This Holiday Season, We’re Giving Thanks For the Himbos of TikTok

For a very special holiday episode, Don’t Let This Flop is highlighting the shirtless creators who make TikTok what it is

By
EJ Dickson

Reporter

EJ Dickson's Most Recent Stories

View All
farmer will tiktok

We're giving thanks for Farmer Will, who wrangles sheep on TikTok.

Farmer Will/Tiktok

As the holiday season rolls around, the cohosts of Don’t Let This Flop, Rolling Stone‘s podcast about TikTok and internet culture, are giving thanks for one special thing: the Himbo.

For DLTF’s very special holiday episode, cohosts Brittany Spanos and EJ Dickson are doing an expanded version of their weekly Himbo of the Week segment, in which they celebrate the hot men of TikTok. From mustachioed wilderness explorers and ASMRtists to sweatpants-wearing shirtless Irish-Nigerian models to tattoo artists to axe-wielding, muscle-bound fitness influencers who spout motivational bullshit on Twitter, we’re giving thanks to the sexy lugs of social media who make our For You pages what they are.

One notable himbo to whom Spanos and Dickson pay homage is @oldtimehawkey, a content creator with a luscious handlebar mustache who lives in the woods with his trusted dog, Donnybrook. @oldtimehawkey, whose name is Fritz, makes soothing cottagecore content from his cabin in Michigan’s upper peninsula, and has lulled many a TikTok viewer to sleep with a soothing, “well, hello, buddy.”

@oldtimehawkey

🤝 #comfort

♬ Clouds – Luke Faulkner

Another himbo Spanos and Dickson highlight is Farmer Will, a hunky British sheep farmer who posts tutorials for how to pick up sheep (spoiler alert: you just kinda….pick them up with your hands).

@farmerwill_

Reply to @4_ever_heartbreaker

♬ original sound – Farmer Will

 

DLTF is released Wednesdays on all audio streaming platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, Stitcher and more.

In This Article: Don't Let This Flop, Podcasts, TikTok

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1358: Adele: ‘It Fucking Devastated Me’
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2021 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.