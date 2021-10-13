 Couch Guy TikTok: Can Body Language Expert Reveal the Truth? - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Cash App Wants to Fund Your Next Album
Home Culture Culture News

We Asked a Body Language Expert: What’s Really Happening in the Couch Guy TikTok?

For episode four of our TikTok podcast Don’t Let This Flop, EJ Dickson and Brittany Spanos bring in body language expert Traci Brown to break down the most viral clip of the week

By

Rolling Stone's Most Recent Stories

View All
don't let this flop podcast

Rolling Stone

What was really going on when Lauren Zarras visited her boyfriend Robbie at college, surprising him while he sat on a couch with three girls? What was meant to be a sweet, heartwarming video turned into the internet’s hottest relationship scandal, with millions of TikTokers picking apart whether the 20-second clip was definitive proof of Robbie (soon to be known as “Couch Guy”) was cheating — dissecting everything from the time it took him to stand up and walk through the door (five seconds) to what it means that he put his phone on the coffee table after she walked in (literally nothing).

@laurenzarras

robbie had no idea

♬ still falling for you – audiobear

Don’t Let This Flop hosts EJ Dickson and Brittany Spanos have their own opinions. “My default is, don’t trust the boy — especially when his name is Robbie,” notes Spanos. Dickson agrees: “Assume guilt, when talking about a straight man. Guilty until proven innocent.” After watching roughly 6,000 response videos breaking down theories, they talked to actual body language expert Tracy Brown, who has worked with the FBI, and who reveals which people in the TikTok you should be paying attention to — and it’s not Lauren or Robbie. “Something is going on more than what we know,” Brown tells Rolling Stone.

Brown particularly focuses on Shorts Guy, Robbie’s friend in the video who lets Zarras into the apartment. “Really, what we’re seeing is anxiety. We don’t know why he’s anxious,” she says of Shorts Guy’s body language. “Could it be what one thinks, that he’s having an affair and then she she walked in? Yeah, but could it be, ‘Oh, you know, this could be a great surprise?’ Yeah, it could be that as as well.”

Related Stories

TikTok's 'Messy' NFT Gambit Is Spooking Its Biggest Artists
TikTok's Most Loathed Restaurant Influencers Speak Out: 'We're Not That Extra'

Related Stories

bob dylan songs classics, overlooked
20 Overlooked Bob Dylan Classics
'Silence of the Lambs': 'It Broke All the Rules'

In addition to further parsing the Couch Guy TikTok, this week we also bring you a look at what makes Emily Mariko’s leftover salmon videos so appealing — and aspirational — and a special double-Himbo of the Week. DLTF is released Wednesdays on all audio streaming platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, Stitcher and more. DLTF is released Wednesdays on all audio streaming platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, Stitcher and more.

In This Article: Don't Let This Flop, Podcasts, TikTok

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1356: ‘I Don’t Want to Fucking Die’: Foo Fighters and the Art of Survival
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.