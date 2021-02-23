Tiger Woods in Surgery After Getting Injured in L.A. Car Accident

Tiger Woods was hospitalized Tuesday morning following a severe roll-over car accident in Los Angeles. The golf legend, 45, is currently in surgery for “multiple leg injuries,” according to his agent Mark Steinberg as quoted in Golf Digest.

This morning @LMTLASD responded to a roll-over collision in which @TigerWoods was injured. Please see our statement… pic.twitter.com/cSWOxKZC1w — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) February 23, 2021

According to a statement from the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department, Woods was the sole occupant of the vehicle, which crashed on the border of Rolling Hills Estates and Rancho Palos Verdes and sustained major damage. After being extricated from the wreck with the “jaws of life” by L.A. County firefighters and paramedics, Woods was transported to Harbor UCLA Medical Center by ambulance.

Woods was in California for a two-day content shoot with Golf Digest/GOLFTV after serving as host for the PGA Tour’s Genesis Invitational over the weekend. The 15-time major champion underwent a back operation for the fifth time in his career earlier this year, and on Sunday told CBS’ Jim Nantz that he was awaiting the results of an upcoming MRI before he could ramp up practicing and training for a return to competition. He was photographed smiling with Dwayne Wade and David Spade at Rolling Hills Country Club on Monday, but with his movement still restricted, he did not play the course.