 'Tiger King': Sheriff Reopens Carole Baskin Ex-Husband Disappearance - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1338: Greta’s World | Special Climate Crisis Issue
Read Next Watch Carole King Adapt 'You're So Far Away' for the Age of COVID-19 Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Culture Culture News

After ‘Tiger King,’ Florida Sheriff Seeks Leads In Disappearance of Carole Baskin’s Ex-Husband

“I figured it was a good time to ask for new leads,” wrote Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister in a tweet

By
EJ Dickson

Reporter

EJ Dickson's Most Recent Stories

View All
Carole Baskin

Carole Baskin as seen in the new hit Netflix docuseries 'Tiger King.'

Courtesy of Netflix

Tiger King‘s Carole Baskin is many things: big cat lover, catchphrase coiner, leonine print wearer, the subject of a debunked conspiracy theory featuring Britney Spears and the 2002 VMAs. She was also, as the series explores at length, a person of interest in the disappearance of her former husband, Jack Donald “Don” Lewis, a Florida millionaire who vanished in 1996.

Baskin has vigorously denied playing any role in her former husband’s disappearance, which she reiterated today in a blog post on the website for Big Cat Rescue, referring to the filmmakers’ focus on such rumors as “unsavory lies.” Yet following the enormous success of the Netflix series, with many viewers (probably you!) obsessively Googling everything Tiger King-related, a Florida sheriff is capitalizing on the renewed interest in Lewis’s disappearance by requesting tips associated with the case.

“Since Netflix and #Covid19 #quarantine has made #TigerKing all the rage, I figured it was a good time to ask for new leads,” Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister tweeted on March 30th.

According to a press conference held by Chronister, the department has gotten about six tips a day regarding the case, though few of them have been substantive. “There’s just no real charges or evidence leading to probable cause,” Chronister said during a Zoom conference. “That still holds true, [but] we are hoping that changes the more people watch this show.”

Related

Trevor Noah
Trevor Noah Breaks Down Similarities Between Trump and 'Tiger King' Joe Exotic
Big Cats, Cults and Murder: Inside the Making of Netflix's 'Tiger King'

Related

oscar snubs
Oscars 2020 Nominations: 12 Biggest Snubs
20 Best Dramatic Duets of All Time

As those who watch the show know, Lewis and Baskin ran a wildlife sanctuary in Tampa when he disappeared in August 1997. After Baskin reported his disappearance, Lewis’s van was found at a nearby airport, and Baskin told authorities that he had planned to transport cars to Costa Rica the evening before his disappearance.

During the press conference, Chronister said that Baskin had directly declined a polygraph during the investigation, saying her attorney had instructed her not to take it because it wouldn’t exonerate her or prevent her from being charged. She has never faced any charges related to Lewis’s disappearance, and the case is still open to this day.

Tiger King focuses on the speculation over whether Baskin was behind Lewis’s disappearance, most notably voiced by members of Lewis’s family (including his first wife and daughters) and Joe Exotic, the flamboyant owner of a big cat park in Oklahoma.

Exotic has long been embroiled in a rivalry with Baskin over her claims that his zoo exploited tigers and tiger cubs by, among other things, allowing guests to pet and pose for photos with them. Joe Exotic is currently serving 22 years in prison for allegedly hiring a hitman to kill Baskin. (Exotic maintains he was set up, and has filed a $94 million lawsuit to this effect.)

Although Chronister said his office has not yet received any valuable tips related to Lewis’s disappearance, he is soliciting any new information. “I can’t even begin to describe how complicated this case is,” Chronister said. “Everyone had their own theory.”

Additional reporting by Andrea Marks. 

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1338: Greta’s World | Special Climate Crisis Issue
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.