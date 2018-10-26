Rolling Stone
Tiffany Haddish Announces #SheReady Stand-Up Tour

Comedian won an Emmy this year for hosting ‘Saturday Night Live’

Brittany Spanos

Tiffany Haddish attends the BoF 500 Gala held at One Hotel Brooklyn Bridge during New York Fashion Week, in New YorkNYFW Spring/Summer 2019-BoF 500 Gala, New York, USA - 09 Sep 2018

Brent N Clarke/Invision/AP/REX Shutterstock

Tiffany Haddish has announced a stand-up tour. The 2019 trek is named #SheReady after her most common catchphrase. Haddish’s tour will launch in Miami on New Year’s Eve and then head to the west coast. The rest of the dates take place in California, Washington, Arizona, Nevada, Oregon and New Mexico and are spread out over January, February and March.

Haddish has been a working actress and comedian for over a decade but caught her big break last year with a scene-stealing appearance in the raunchy comedy Girls Trip. This year she’s appeared in three movies, including the Kevin Hart film Night School. She’ll star alongside Whoopi Goldberg in the forthcoming comedy Nobody’s Fool, which will be released on November 2.

This year, she won an Emmy for hosting Saturday Night Live and has appeared in the music videos for two Number One singles: Drake’s “Nice for What” and Maroon 5’s “Girls Like You.” Haddish currently stars in the Tracy Morgan-led show The Last O.G. as his estranged wife.

Tiffany Haddish Tour Dates

December 31 – Miami, FL @ James L Knight Center
January 25 – Las Vegas, NV @ Mirage Hotel and Casino
January 26 – Las Vegas, NV @ Mirage Hotel and Casino
February 7 – Albuquerque, NM @ Kiva Auditorium
February 9 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre
February 14 – San Jose, CA @ Center for the Performing Arts
February 16 – Bakersfield, CA @ Fox Theatre
February 22 – Los Angeles, CA @ Microsoft Theater
February 28 – Sacramento, CA @ Community Theatre
March 2 – Fresno, CA @ Warnors Center for the Performing Arts
March 16 – Portland, OR @ Keller Auditorium
March 21 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

