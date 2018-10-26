Tiffany Haddish Announces #SheReady Stand-Up Tour

Tiffany Haddish has announced a stand-up tour. The 2019 trek is named #SheReady after her most common catchphrase. Haddish’s tour will launch in Miami on New Year’s Eve and then head to the west coast. The rest of the dates take place in California, Washington, Arizona, Nevada, Oregon and New Mexico and are spread out over January, February and March.

Haddish has been a working actress and comedian for over a decade but caught her big break last year with a scene-stealing appearance in the raunchy comedy Girls Trip. This year she’s appeared in three movies, including the Kevin Hart film Night School. She’ll star alongside Whoopi Goldberg in the forthcoming comedy Nobody’s Fool, which will be released on November 2.

This year, she won an Emmy for hosting Saturday Night Live and has appeared in the music videos for two Number One singles: Drake’s “Nice for What” and Maroon 5’s “Girls Like You.” Haddish currently stars in the Tracy Morgan-led show The Last O.G. as his estranged wife.

Tiffany Haddish Tour Dates

December 31 – Miami, FL @ James L Knight Center

January 25 – Las Vegas, NV @ Mirage Hotel and Casino

January 26 – Las Vegas, NV @ Mirage Hotel and Casino

February 7 – Albuquerque, NM @ Kiva Auditorium

February 9 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre

February 14 – San Jose, CA @ Center for the Performing Arts

February 16 – Bakersfield, CA @ Fox Theatre

February 22 – Los Angeles, CA @ Microsoft Theater

February 28 – Sacramento, CA @ Community Theatre

March 2 – Fresno, CA @ Warnors Center for the Performing Arts

March 16 – Portland, OR @ Keller Auditorium

March 21 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre