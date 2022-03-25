Tiffany Haddish Announces New Essay Collection ‘I Curse You With Joy’

Tiffany Haddish is gearing up to release her second collection of essays I Curse You With Joy on November 29 (pre-order it here).

“After my first book, I knew I wanted to share more of myself in I Curse You With Joy,” Haddish shared in a statement, calling back to her best-selling debut the Last Black Unicorn released in 2017. “I want to bring readers on a journey with me that is hahahas and highs and lows, so people know even through the hurt you can spread joy.”

According to an announcement by via HarperCollins Publishers imprint Amistad, I Curse You With Joy with spotlight stories dating back to Haddish’s first time auditioning for Saturday Night Live in the years before she became the first Black female stand-up comic to host in 2017.

The book will also feature personal stories about how she “uses comedy to metabolize pain and turn it into art” as well as “how the trauma in her own life has made her more compassionate and her complicated relationship with her father.” In January, Haddish was arrested in Georgia on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Ahead of I Curse You With Joy, the Afterparty actress has a release of the picture book Layla, the Last Black Unicorn planned for May.