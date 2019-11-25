T.I. (Only Barely) Clarifies His Comments About Checking His Daughter’s Hymen, Everyone

Earlier this month, T.I. appalled basically the entire world when he suggested on a podcast that he routinely checks his grown-ass daughter’s hymen to ensure her virginity is intact — a procedure, he was quick to point out, to which he does not subject his younger male son. (Not that male-bodied individuals have hymens, but you know, the point still stands.)

As it turns out, like pretty much every other famous person alive, T.I. reads his own press — and he was shocked and appalled to discover that, post-Hymengate, much of that press was less than great. So he decided to take a few weeks to shed light on his controversial comments and address them head-on, like a mature adult. Just kidding! He weirdly backtracked on them while accusing other people of being fragile snowflakes who can’t take a joke.

Though he acknowledged that he had previously been unaware of the “sensitivity” of his remarks and the context of virginity exams, which are used worldwide as a means to control and punish women, T.I. suggested that the whole thing was meant in jest and that everyone had misunderstood his tone. “I think all of this surrounds a conversation that I was having in a very joking manner when asked, ‘How do I deal with parenting in this day and age,’” he said on a recent episode of Red Table Talk. “From a place of truth, I began to embellish and exaggerate. And I think that a lot people took it extremely literal.”

So OK, the whole thing was intended as a tasteless joke, and T.I. does not, in fact, subject his daughter to hymen checks — or does he? Reader, he does.

“Let me go set this record straight, I never said I was in any exam room, that is an assumption, that is a falsity. I never said that it was being done present day as an 18-year-old and I never said that her mother wasn’t present. Her mom was present every time,” he said.

T.I. added that his 18-year-old daughter Deyjah had consented to the procedure at the time, though she was understandably humiliated when he spoke about them publicly. “I understand it and I am incredibly apologetic to her,” the rapper emphasized. “Not to any of these other strangers or any of these weirdos who toss lies around for free.”

So there you have it: no, T.I. did not subject his daughter to hymen checks, you oversensitive weirdos. Except he totally did, except he wasn’t in the room at the time, and also he’s very sorry… for getting in so much trouble by talking about it publicly. And now, if you listen closely, you can hear a B-list celebrity publicist bang his head repeatedly against the desk of his office in Topanga Canyon.