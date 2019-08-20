Three More Women Detail Epstein Abuse Allegations in New Lawsuits

Three more women have filed lawsuits against Jeffrey Epstein’s estate, claiming the late financier and convicted sex offender sexually abused them before and after his 2008 conviction on child solicitation, CBS reports.

The three women were identified as “Lisa Doe,” “Katlyn Doe” and “Priscilla Doe,” and their suits contain a broad range of disturbing allegations against Epstein. Lisa claimed Epstein “unexpectedly used a sex toy” on her, while Katlyn alleged that Epstein forced her to marry one of his female recruiters, a non-U.S. citizen, so that the recruiter could stay in the country and continue working for him. Priscilla’s lawsuit notably described meeting powerful people in Epstein’s orbit, including the sultan of Dubai and Woody Allen, though no allegations were made against either.

As Reuters notes, the three new lawsuits bring the total number of civil cases against Epstein’s estate to at least five, since he died by suicide in jail on August 10th. It’s unclear how much the three new accusers are seeking in damages, though Epstein’s estate is reportedly worth over $577 million according to a will he signed in the U.S. Virgin Islands two days before his death.

Stan Pottinger, an attorney representing multiple Epstein accusers, including the three new ones, told CBS that the lawsuits were not so much about the money but “hold[ing] the Epstein organization to account first.”

Pottinger’s law firm, Edwards Pottinger, did not immediately return Rolling Stone‘s request for comment.

Many of the details in the three new lawsuits fit the pattern of alleged abuse already associated with Epstein. Both Lisa and Katlyn claimed Epstein abused them when they were 17, while Priscilla said she was 20 at the time. Two of the women even claimed that Epstein abused them during the work-release program that allowed him to spend much of his 13 month prison sentence at his Palm Beach, Florida office.

Lisa also alleged that an Epstein associate hired her to teach a “dance-based exercise class” at his Manhattan mansion, and later Epstein solicited massages from her and demanded she recruit other girls. Meanwhile, Katlyn claimed that Epstein not only sexually abused her when she was 17, but persuaded her to “lose her virginity to him” when she turned 18. Priscilla’s suit is the only new one to name Epstein’s longtime partner, confidante and alleged madam, Ghislaine Maxwell, whom Priscilla claims taught her “the proper way” to sexually pleasure Epstein. (Maxwell has not been charged with a crime and has denied allegations that she recruited women for Epstein).