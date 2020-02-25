‘The Most Dangerous Animal of All’ Trailer Investigates Zodiac Killer

In the tense new trailer for FX’s first true crime docuseries, a man becomes convinced that his father is the Zodiac Killer, the unidentified serial killer who terrorized California in the late Sixties and early Seventies. All four episodes of The Most Dangerous Animal of All will air March 6th at 8 p.m. PT/ET on FX, and the series will be available the following day on the content hub FX on Hulu.

“I often get asked, ‘When you first suspected your father was the Zodiac Killer, why didn’t you just stop?'” Gary L. Stewart narrates in the dramatic clip. “Because it was my identity, and it was my story. I just had to know … But it wasn’t until I started doing my own research that I actually found out the whole truth.”

The trailer builds suspense as it teases Stewart’s crusade to find the father who abandoned him — including the photographs, eerie coincidences and myriad forms of evidence he uses to build a case. “The zodiac said, ‘if you crack the cipher, you will have my identity,” he notes. “I immediately saw my father’s name.”

“What are the odds that Gary Stewart thinks his father was the Zodiac Killer and they’ve got the same handwriting, the same scar and they’re in the same places?” another interviewee asks.

Director Kief Davidson and executive producer Ross M. Dinerstein worked on The Most Dangerous Animal of All, which is based on Stewart and Susan Mustafa’s best-selling 2014 book of the same name.