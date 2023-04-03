Drew Afualo Needs Five Phones to Handle ‘the Comment Section’ in Spotify Podcast Trailer

Drew Afualo’s phone — much like her career — is blowing up. “Sorry, hold on,” she says on set for a photoshoot as she turns her attention back to her stream of notifications in the first official trailer for The Comment Section, her popular internet culture-based podcast that will move exclusively to Spotify beginning April 5.

“Bro really thought she did something with this,” one comment Afualo spotlights out loud before hitting back: “Well I’m not your fucking bro.” Within seconds, the 27-year-old TikTok star has pulled out a second phone, a third, a fourth, and a fifth, all pinging with new comments awaiting fiery comebacks. “What kind of laugh is that?” one asks. Letting out her signature cackle, she responds: “Ask your girl, she fucking loves that shit.”

After half a dozen replies about making the patriarchy work in her favor and not feeling bad about hurting men’s feelings, Afualo realizes her plate is too full to finish the promotional shoot for the podcast’s big move: “You know, can we reschedule? I gotta get back to the comment section.”

Afualo can’t keep her guests waiting, either. On the podcast, the host and her guests will comb through their war zone comment sections together while discussing the themes of racism, misogyny, and bigotry that arise. As The Comment Section makes its move to Spotify, the April 5 episode will welcome social media influencer and former beauty guru Bretman Rock to the show.

Afualo has also set plans for forthcoming episodes featuring Meghan Trainor, Shea Couleé, Patrick Starr, Tess Holliday, Monét X Change, and more.

"Women have constantly been expected to be the bigger person — to give patience, kindness, and grace to men in the face of disrespect," Afualo told Rolling Stone last year, adding: "I'm a woman of color; I'm also not a thin woman. All these different facets of bigotry play into the way people react negatively to my content."

She’ll likely never run out of nasty comments to shut down, but the silver lining is that the platform on which she does so is only getting bigger. “Men have been unchecked for hundreds of thousands of fucking years,” she once said in a TikTok takedown. “And now, there’s a new sheriff in town, bitch.”