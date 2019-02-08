×
Exclusive: Watch Trailer for New ’20/20′ Ted Bundy Doc

Two-hour special features new interviews, including surviving victims and those who were vital in helping place serial killer behind bars

It’s been 30 years since Ted Bundy was executed in Florida’s electric chair, but people continue to be as fascinated by him. Following up on Netflix’s Conversations with a Killer: The Bundy Tapes and the Sundance premiere of the fictionalized account of his life, Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, and Vile, ABC has announced a two-hour 20/20 documentary to offer new insight into the infamous serial killer.

The chilling new trailer sketches out the life of Bundy, who admitted to murdering 30 women in the 1970s. In brief clips, interviews discuss how Bundy was “debonair,” a ladies man who “coulda dated anybody.” Yet women kept vanishing in his wake: “It was almost theatrical the way women disappeared,” offers Steven Winn, a journalist who has covered the case. Interspersed with the commentary are clips of Bundy himself talking, describing how he abducted and murdered women. “He referred to the women in his Volkswagon as Cargo,” says John Henry Browne, his former defense attorney. “Did you know that?”

The documentary features interviews with members of law enforcement — from a first-responder to the Florida sorority where Bundy went on a murderous rampage, to the man who took his confession, to the man who spent 200 hours interviewing Bundy on death row — as well as surviving victims, prosecutors and even Joe Berlinger, director of both Conversations with a Killer and Extremely Wicked.

20/20 airs Friday, February 15th, 9-11 p.m. ET on ABC.

In This Article: Documentary, Murder

