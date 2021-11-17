 Hillary Duff Launches TikTok Comeback, Includes Weird Shoulder Dance - Rolling Stone
Why Is Hilary Duff Famous, Though?

On this week’s Don’t Let This Flop, hosts Brittany Spanos and EJ Dickson talk Duff’s shoulder dancing, Astroworld conspiracy theiries, and TikTok’s reaction to Red (Taylor Version)

EJ Dickson

American singer Hilary Duff performs during the 2007 MTV Latin Video Music Awards at the Palacio de los Deportes in Mexico City on Thursday, Oct. 18, 2007. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Hilary Duff performs during the 2007 MTV Latin Video Music Awards in Mexico City.

Gregory Bull/AP

One of the biggest dances on TikTok over the past few weeks hasn’t been popularized by Addison Rae and isn’t based on a new hit single. It’s a 2007 video of Hilary Duff dancing poorly to a perfume ad on the Today Show. 

The actor and singer recently made a resurgence in a viral clip of the morning show performance to promote her perfume With Love…by Hilary Duff, as well as the eponymous single she released with the fragrance. The resulting video is the ultimate example of early-Aughts cringe, with Duff’s extremely low-energy pop-and-lock moves on full display (a performance that is only offset by her overly enthusiastic backup dancers). Another video, a performance of the single with the same choreography on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, has also gone wildly viral, spawning the Hilary Duff Challenge.

@yungdaddycack

Do it with love ❤️ #hilaryduff #withlove #disneychannel #fyp

♬ original sound – Devin Santiago

The virality of the clip, combined with a meme of Duff’s less-than-stellar vocal chops in the 2004 film Raise Your Voice, has prompted people to lovingly poke fun at the actor, who recently wrapped seven seasons of the TV Land show Younger, and is soon set to star in the sitcom reboot How I Met Your Father. But to her credit, Duff seems to be in on the joke. On Nov. 15, she posted a TikTok video of herself busting a move and repeating her 2007 choreography (dubbed “soft choreo” by TikTokers, a term used to refer to moves designed for celebrities who can’t dance), with the caption “HERE YOU GOOOOOO!” At the end of the clip (which is considerably more high-energy than its predecessor), she mouths, “You’re welcome.”

@hilaryduff

#duet with @yungdaddycack HERE YOU GOOOOOOOO!

♬ original sound – Devin Santiago

On this week’s episode of Don’t Let This Flop, co-hosts Brittany Spanos and Ej Dickson discuss Duff, “With Love” and the resurgence of early-2000s culture in general (including the return of celeb perfume lines!), as well as Astroworld Satanic Panic conspiracy theories, the ubiquity of Erika the Money Lawyer and her consumerist hacks, and of course, the emotional destruction wrought by the release of Taylor Swift’s Red (Taylor’s version!). Is Jake Gyllenhaal doing OK this week? Honestly, who cares.

@stupidfu__ingdinosaur13

TAYLOR IM AN EMOTIONAL WRECK THANK U SO MUCH #fyp #taylorswift #swiftie #alltoowell10min #swifttok #redtaylorsversion #taylorswiftfallingover #foryou

♬ All Too Well (Taylor’s Version) – Taylor Swift

DLTF is released Wednesdays on all audio streaming platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, Stitcher and more.

In This Article: Astroworld, Don't Let This Flop, Hilary Duff, Taylor Swift, TikTok

